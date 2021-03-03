March 03, 2021
Corona
Everyone Trained, All Available For Selection: Joe Root Downplays Illness In England Camp

The English captain did not specify the nature of the illness but said he has a full squad to choose from.

PTI 03 March 2021
Joe Root said assistant coach Paul Collingwood was one of two members worse affected by the sickness.
Courtesy: Twitter (@englandcricket)
outlookindia.com
2021-03-03T20:42:51+05:30

England skipper Joe Root on Wednesday revealed that an illness hit the touring party earlier this week but all members of the squad trained ahead of the fourth Test against India here and are available for selection. (More Cricket News)

The English captain did not specify the nature of the illness but said he has a full squad to choose from.

"...the guys are fit and available for the game tomorrow. That gives us a little more time to name the squad," Root said in the pre-match press conference.

"So, everyone in that way is as prepared how they would have liked it for the Test match," he added.

Root said assistant coach Paul Collingwood was one of two members worse affected by the sickness.

India lead the four-match series 2-1 with the final Test slated to begin here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

