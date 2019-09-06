Highlights, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, One-Off Test, Day 2: AFG Bowlers Cripple BAN, Hosts Trail By 148 Runs

After slamming a maiden half-century against Afghanistan, captain Rashid Khan crippled Bangladesh's batting order with four wickets in their ongoing one-off Test match in Chottogram. The hosts find themselves at 194/8. In his maiden Test match, Khan registered the wickets of Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahum and Mahmudullah. The skipper could also dislodge two more wickets on Day 3, with a Bangladesh hoping to do something about it after trailing by 148 runs. Catch the highlights of Day 2 between BAN and AFG here.

