After slamming a maiden half-century against Afghanistan, captain Rashid Khan crippled Bangladesh's batting order with four wickets in their ongoing one-off Test match in Chottogram. The hosts find themselves at 194/8. In his maiden Test match, Khan registered the wickets of Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahum and Mahmudullah. The skipper could also dislodge two more wickets on Day 3, with a Bangladesh hoping to do something about it after trailing by 148 runs. Catch the highlights of Day 2 between BAN and AFG here.
Home » Website » Sports » Highlights, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, One-Off Test, Day 2: AFG Bowlers Cripple BAN, Hosts Trail By 148 Runs
Highlights, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, One-Off Test, Day 2: AFG Bowlers Cripple BAN, Hosts Trail By 148 Runs
Rashid Khan was on fire with the ball, blazing past Bangladesh's top order. Afghanistan finished Day 2 of their one-off Test match Vs the hosts in Chottogram, with a 148 run lead.
READ MORE IN:
Download the Outlook Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- The Demon On My Palm: Mobile-Loving India Faces Strange Digital Disorders
- Explained: Why Chandrayaan-2 Soft Landing Is A Terrific Moment For India
- Would BJP Icon Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Have Approved Of Kashmir Lockdown?
- Kiran Nagarkar: A Quintessential Writer Who Let His Books Speak For Themselves
- Their Peace Disturbed Day And Night, London Council Wants Ambedkar Museum Shifted
- The World Is Watching India. It Won't Let Us Get Away On Kashmir, NRC For Too Long
- BLOG | Rumours Have Stronger Legs Than Denials In Kashmir Valley
- New Job For Justice Gaur: Even Arun Jaitley Felt It Was Wrong To Reward Retiring Judges
- Strong And Decisive Leadership May Not Help Always. It Can Cause More Damage Than Good
- Kashmiris Are Angry, Yet They Are Calm. Why?
- Indian Armed Forces, Civilians Continue To Bleed In Internal Conflicts, But Do We Care?
- 'Died Of Pellet Injuries, Not Stone': Family Of Slain Kashmir Youth Refute Police Claims
- Shehla Rashid Booked For Sedition Over Tweets 'Maligning Image Of Army'
- Chandrayaan 2: ISRO In Video Explains Soft Landing Of 'Vikram' On Moon Tonight
- After Spending First Night In Tihar, Chidambaram Starts Day With Light Breakfast
- Karnataka IAS Officer Resigns, Says ‘Building Blocks Of Democracy Being Compromised’
- If Attacked, India Will Give A Befitting Reply: Naidu's Veiled Warning To Pakistan
- Live - Ashes, 4th Test, ENG v AUS: Rain Delays Start Of Day 3
- Highlights, One-Off Test, Day 2: AFG's Rashid Khan Cripples BAN Batting Order
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED
- India vs Oman, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier, Highlights: IND Suffer Heartbreaking Defeat To OMA Despite Sunil Chhetri Goal
- Court Lambastes ED, CBI, Says Allegations In Aircel-Maxis Case Against Chidambarams Not Of 'Grave Magnitude'
- Ranu Mondal's Hilarious Videos On 'Teri Meri Kahani' Go Viral
- Highlights, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, One-Off Test, Day 1: Rahmat Shah Ton Leads The Way For AFG, 271/5
- Why Does Hindu Diaspora In Developed Multicultural Countries Hate Minorities Back Home In India?
- Editors Guild Slams Press Council For Backing Media Ban In Kashmir
- Bihar: 16 Members Of Family Attacked With Acid For Resisting Molestation
- Apologise For J&K Comment, BJP Asks Rahul; Congress Calls Javadekar 'Misinformation' Minister