Highlights, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, One-Off Test, Day 2: AFG Bowlers Cripple BAN, Hosts Trail By 148 Runs

Rashid Khan was on fire with the ball, blazing past Bangladesh's top order. Afghanistan finished Day 2 of their one-off Test match Vs the hosts in Chottogram, with a 148 run lead.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 September 2019
Rashid Khan registered the wickets of Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahum and Mahmudullah.
After slamming a maiden half-century against Afghanistan, captain Rashid Khan crippled Bangladesh's batting order with four wickets in their ongoing one-off Test match in Chottogram. The hosts find themselves at 194/8. In his maiden Test match, Khan registered the wickets of Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahum and Mahmudullah. The skipper could also dislodge two more wickets on Day 3, with a Bangladesh hoping to do something about it after trailing by 148 runs. Catch the highlights of Day 2 between BAN and AFG here.

(SCORECARD | CRICKET NEWS)  

Outlook Web Bureau Rahmat Shah Asghar Afghan Rashid Khan Chittagong Afghanistan national cricket team Bangladesh national cricket team Cricket Sports
Next Story : Chandrayaan 2 Set For Historic Soft Landing On Moon Tonight
