Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
Lionel Messi's PSG Call Off Trip To Qatar, Saudi Arabia Because Of COVID-19

The French Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain were scheduled to fly to Qatar for a three-day training camp starting Sunday and then play a friendly match in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on January 19.

Lionel Messi contracted the virus while he was in Argentina during the mid-season winter break. He has since tested negative. | File Photo

outlookindia.com
2022-01-12T20:05:02+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 12 Jan 2022, Updated: 12 Jan 2022 8:05 pm

Paris Saint-Germain called off its upcoming trip to the Persian Gulf region on Wednesday because of coronavirus concerns. (More Football News)

The French league leader was scheduled to fly to Qatar for a three-day training camp starting Sunday and then play a friendly match in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Jan. 19.

"In view of the health situation in France, Paris Saint-Germain has decided to postpone the Qatar Winter Tour 2022 to protect the health of its staff and players," PSG said. The club is owned by the Qatari state.

PSG's squad has been hit by COVID-19 cases this month, with Angel Di Maria and Julian Draxler the latest players to contract the virus, which forced them to miss Sunday's league game at Lyon.

Lionel Messi contracted the virus while he was in Argentina during the mid-season winter break. He has since tested negative.

GERMANY

The German soccer league's governing body says that most of the players and staff in the top two tiers have had a booster vaccination.

League board member Ansgar Schwenken said that “of the more than 90% of all of the players, coaches and support persons who have been vaccinated, more than 70% have already received a booster vaccination.”

The statement comes as squads are starting to recover from a wave of coronavirus infections among players returning from vacation during the winter break. The absences disrupted most of last week's games.

Goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer was one of six Bayern Munich players who returned to training after isolation Wednesday, along with Alphonso Davies and Leroy Sané.

