Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Ligue 1: Fan Violence Mars Marseille-Angers Encounter

Last Saturday, fans during Lens versus Lille encounter in Ligue 1 threw ripped-up seats and tried to fight each other at halftime.

Ligue 1: Fan Violence Mars Marseille-Angers Encounter
Fans clash during the Angers versus Marseille Ligue 1 encounter on Wednesday. | The Limited Times

Trending

Ligue 1: Fan Violence Mars Marseille-Angers Encounter
outlookindia.com
2021-09-23T09:02:58+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 23 Sep 2021, Updated: 23 Sep 2021 9:02 am

There was more fan disorder in the Ligue 1 on Wednesday as Marseille supporters ran onto the field and clashed with Angers counterparts at the final whistle. (More Football News)

Moments after the 0-0 draw, about 50 Marseille fans left their away enclosure and rushed along one side of the field to the stands where Angers fans were. Clashes broke out and combatants used sticks and threw objects before stewards intervened.

“Please, please. What image are we giving? Please, lads, calm down,” the stadium announcer said, as other fans whistled and jeered those fighting. It was the latest incident of football violence in France this season, after a serious disorder at the Nice-Marseille match last month.

Last Saturday, fans threw ripped-up seats and tried to fight each other at halftime during the northern derby between Lens and Lille.

Lens played its home game without fans on Wednesday as punishment, losing 1-0 to Strasbourg, and Marseille could now face sanctions from the league.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Football Ligue 1 Marseille Violence Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Ligue 1: PSG Make It Seven Straight Wins As Achraf Hakimi Nets Late Winner

Ligue 1: PSG Make It Seven Straight Wins As Achraf Hakimi Nets Late Winner

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: ‘We Were 25-30 Runs Short, Didn't Play Smart' Says Kane Williamson

Youngsters On Target As Juventus Register First Victory Of Serie A Season

DC Vs SRH: Rishabh Pant Heaps Praise On Anrich Nortje After Delhi Capitals' Big Win In IPL 2021

IPL 2021, DC Vs SRH: Clinical Delhi Capitals Thrash Sunrisers Hyderabad By 8-wickets

ATK Mohun Bagan Knocked Out Of AFC Cup After FC Nasaf Blitz

World Archery Championships: India Women WIn Compound Team Gold, Men Finish Second

Michael Atherton Slams England For Cancelling Pakistan Tour, Talks About 'More Interest' In IPL

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Kartik Tyagi Scripts Incredible IPL Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings

Kartik Tyagi Scripts Incredible IPL Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings

Two New Additions To Humboldt Penguin Colony Bring Cheer At Mumbai Zoo

Two New Additions To Humboldt Penguin Colony Bring Cheer At Mumbai Zoo

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021

Fire In Brazil's Cerrado

Fire In Brazil's Cerrado

More from Sports

English Premier League Clubs Set To Trial Safe Standing In Stadiums

English Premier League Clubs Set To Trial Safe Standing In Stadiums

IPL 2021, MI Vs KKR: Mumbai Indians Face Rejuvenated Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2021, MI Vs KKR: Mumbai Indians Face Rejuvenated Kolkata Knight Riders

Mary Jepkosgei Keitany, Women's Marathon Record Holder, Retires After Injury

Mary Jepkosgei Keitany, Women's Marathon Record Holder, Retires After Injury

A Quadruple Century Of Sixes In Indian Premier League 2021: Team-wise Breakdown

A Quadruple Century Of Sixes In Indian Premier League 2021: Team-wise Breakdown

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Arrives In US For Quad And United Nations Address, Will Meet Biden Tomorrow

PM Modi Arrives In US For Quad And United Nations Address, Will Meet Biden Tomorrow

US President Joe Biden will host PM Modi at the White House for their first bilateral meeting on September 24.

New Punjab CM Faces Flak For Using Chartered Flight To Travel To Delhi

New Punjab CM Faces Flak For Using Chartered Flight To Travel To Delhi

Outlook Web Desk / 'What is the problem if the son of a poor man boarded a jet?' said new Punjab Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi

'We Were 25-30 Runs Short, Didn't Play Smart,' Says SRH Captain Williamson

'We Were 25-30 Runs Short, Didn't Play Smart,' Says SRH Captain Williamson

Koushik Paul / The loss versus DC further dampened SRH’s chances of qualifying for the IPL 2021 playoffs. Sunrisers Hyderabad have just two points from eight games

India Ranks Third Among Most Polluted Asian Countries

India Ranks Third Among Most Polluted Asian Countries

Outlook Bureau / India last revised its air pollution standards in 2009, which have been more relaxed in comparison to WHO's prescribed guidelines and other Asian countries.

Advertisement