Advertisement
Monday, Nov 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Ligue 1: Nice Move To Second Place After Comeback Win Over Angers

Nice are only eight points behind the league leader Paris Saint-Germain.

Ligue 1: Nice Move To Second Place After Comeback Win Over Angers
Nice's Andy Delort, sitting on knees, reacts towards the crowd after a brace from him at the death helped his side beat Angers. | OGC Nice Twitter

Trending

Ligue 1: Nice Move To Second Place After Comeback Win Over Angers
outlookindia.com
2021-11-01T09:05:51+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 01 Nov 2021, Updated: 01 Nov 2021 9:05 am

Nice moved up to second place in the French league with another comeback win as Andy Delort netted twice in a 2-1 victory over Angers on Sunday. (More Football News)

Angers winger Sofiane Boufal had opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 29th minute after Youcef Atal tripped him inside the area.

But Delort equalized with a deflected shot in the 57th before slamming home a volley from the edge of the box in stoppage time. The Nice striker could have had a hat trick but his earlier header in the 23rd minute hit the post.

Angers goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni repeatedly frustrated the visitors having tipped Amine Gouiri’s long-range strike over the bar in the 69th before parrying a low drive from the Nice forward in the 72nd.

An under-strength Nice side came into the game missing Justin Kluivert, Calvin Stengs, Evann Guessand, and Robson Bambu through injury as well as Kasper Dolberg for personal reasons.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Nice overcame an even larger 2-0 deficit to edge Lyon 3-2 the previous weekend.

The victory moves the club to within eight points of league leader Paris Saint-Germain.

On Saturday, Houssem Aouar and Karl Toko Ekambi scored as Lyon defeated Lens 2-1 to move within two points of the visitors.

In Saturday’s other game, Wahbi Khazri scored a contender for goal of the season to salvage a point for last-place Saint-Etienne in a 1-1 draw at Metz. Khazri equalized in the 16th with an outrageous lob from more than 70 yards.

On Friday, Angel Di Maria set up the equalizer and then netted the winning goal himself as PSG rallied past defending champion Lille 2-1.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) France Football Sports Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

EPL: West Ham Crush Aston Villa 4-1, Move Up To 4th Place

EPL: West Ham Crush Aston Villa 4-1, Move Up To 4th Place

Champions League: Barcelona's Gerard Piqué, Sergio Aguero To Miss Match Against Dynamo Kiev

IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup: Jasprit Bumrah Defends India Batters After Defeat Against New Zealand

T20 World Cup: India's Semi-final Qualification Scenarios - A Look At What Virat Kohli And Co Need To Do

Virat Kohli Says India Were 'Not Brave Enough' Vs New Zealand, And 'There Is A lot Of Cricket To Be Played'

India Stare At Early T20 World Cup Exit After Humiliating Defeat Against New Zealand

Serie A: Inter Milan Beat Udinese To Keep Pressure On Top

Erste Bank Open: Alexander Zverev Beats Frances Tiafoe In Vienna For 5th Title In 2021

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Advertisement

More from Sports

Virat Kohli Criticises T20 World Cup Schedule, Terms It 'Ridiculous'

Virat Kohli Criticises T20 World Cup Schedule, Terms It 'Ridiculous'

AFG Vs NAM, T20 World Cup: All-round Afghanistan Beat Namibia By 62 Runs

AFG Vs NAM, T20 World Cup: All-round Afghanistan Beat Namibia By 62 Runs

Asghar Afghan On His Decision To Retire: Afghanistan's Defeat To Pakistan In T20 World Cup 'Hurt Too Much'

Asghar Afghan On His Decision To Retire: Afghanistan's Defeat To Pakistan In T20 World Cup 'Hurt Too Much'

World Boxing Championships: Akash Kumar Enters Quarterfinals In Belgrade

World Boxing Championships: Akash Kumar Enters Quarterfinals In Belgrade

Read More from Outlook

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Ads Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Ads Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Lachmi Deb Roy / The recent targeting of promotional campaigns for allegedly hurting sentiments affects delivery of relevant social messages.

COP26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives In Glasgow

COP26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives In Glasgow

Associated Press / As world leaders arrive in Glasgow for the COP26 conference, discussing climate change,PM Modi also reached there for additional bilateral talks with UK PM Boris Johnson.

T20 World Cup: How Can India Qualify For Semis?

T20 World Cup: How Can India Qualify For Semis?

Jayanta Oinam / After suffering two humiliating defeats, India now face an ignominious early exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

IAC Vikrant Empowers India To Operate From Any Place: Navy Chief

IAC Vikrant Empowers India To Operate From Any Place: Navy Chief

Outlook Web Desk / Admiral Karambir Singh was speaking to media persons on board the IAC Vikrant which is currently engaged in the second sea trial since October 24.

Advertisement