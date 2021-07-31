July 31, 2021
Leeds Adds Norwegian Kristoffer Klaesson To Stable Of Young Goalkeepers

Klaesson joined from Norwegian club Vålerenga for an undisclosed transfer fee and signed a four-year contract.

Associated Press (AP) 31 July 2021
Kristoffer Klaesson has made 57 appearances for Valerenga in Norway's top division and has represented Norway at youth levels.
Premier League club Leeds added another young goalkeeper to its ranks by signing 20-year-old Kristoffer Klaesson on Saturday. (More football news)

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa's first-choice keeper is 21-year-old Illan Meslier, and the team recently sent 34-year-old Kiko Casilla on a season-long loan to Spanish club Elche.

Klaesson has made 57 appearances for Vålerenga in Norway's top division and has represented Norway at youth levels.

"He will add further competition amongst the goalkeeper ranks at Leeds, alongside Illan Meslier," Leeds said in a statement.

Meslier made 35 appearances last season as the Frenchman became the youngest goalkeeper in Premier League history to record 10 clean sheets, the team said.

In pre-season matches, Meslier has shared minutes with two other young keepers: 18-year-old Dani van den Heuvel and 19-year-old Elia Caprile.

Leeds, which finished ninth last season, faces Spanish team Real Betis in a friendly on Saturday at Loughborough University.

The squad kicks off the new season at Manchester United on Aug. 14. (AP)

