Sunday, Sep 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Sports No Messi, No Neymar, No Problem As Kylian Mbappe On Target For PSG in Ligue 1

No Messi, No Neymar, No Problem As Kylian Mbappe On Target For PSG in Ligue 1

No Messi, No Neymar, No Problem As Kylian Mbappe On Target For PSG in Ligue 1
PSG's Kylian Mbappe in action against Clermont's goalkeeper Arthur Desmas during their Ligue 1 encounter at the Parc des Princes on Saturday. | AP

Ander Herrera netted a brace while substitute Idrissa Gueye scored another at Parc des Princes

Trending

No Messi, No Neymar, No Problem As Kylian Mbappe On Target For PSG in Ligue 1
outlookindia.com
2021-09-12T11:46:02+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

12 September 2021, Last Updated at 11:46 am

Midfielder Ander Herrera scored twice and Kylian Mbappe added another as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain routed promoted Clermont 4-0 to make it five straight wins. Midfielder Idrissa Gueye came off the bench to add the fourth goal midway through the second half. Clermont lost for the first time after a bright start to Ligue 1. (More Football News)

Italy’s European Championship star goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma, made his debut for PSG, whose home fans must wait a while longer to see Lionel Messi at Parc des Princes. The Argentina star scored a hat-trick in World Cup qualifying on Thursday but was rested along with countrymen Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes and Brazil star Neymar.

Following international duty, they could return on Wednesday when PSG opens its Champions League campaign away to Bruges. Messi could make his home debut next Sunday against Lyon. But Mbappe shook off a minor calf injury sustained on international duty with France and he finished confidently from Danilo Pereira's pass in the 54th minute.

Herrera grabbed a rare brace with first-half goals and Gueye struck in the 64th. In the late game, striker Bamba Dieng scored both goals as Marseille won at lowly Monaco 2-0 to move up to the third place. Dieng was difficult to contain for Monaco's defense, hitting the post twice before his first goal in the 36th. He added his second in the 59th.

Monaco finished third last season but has won only once and sits in 14th place ahead of Sunday's games. “Four points from five games is not what we were expecting, but that's the way things are," Monaco coach Niko Kovac said.

“They deserved to win and could have finished 4-0 today, well done to them. We need to improve as soon as possible.”

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Kylian Mbappe Lionel Messi Neymar Paris Football Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Ligue 1 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer’s Return Is A Big Boost For Delhi Capitals, Feels Shikhar Dhawan

IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer’s Return Is A Big Boost For Delhi Capitals, Feels Shikhar Dhawan

Paralympics: What Pramod Bhagat Learnt From Sachin Tendulkar En Route To Tokyo 2020 Gold

Bundesliga: Robert Lewandowski Scores In Bayern Win, Erling Haaland Brace Inspires Dortmund Comeback

Premier League: Romelu Lukaku Scores First Time At Stamford Bridge As Chelsea Beat Aston Villa

Ravichandran Ashwin A Middle Order Booster, Ian Chappell Tells India's Selectors

Ranji Trophy: BCCI Mulls Compensation For Cricketers Who Lost Out Due To COVID-19 Last Season

Manika Batra-Soumyadeep Roy Match-Fixing Issue: Table Tennis Federation of India Forms Probe Panel

Novak Djokovic Bids For History At US Open: Calendar Grand Slam, 21st Major

Photo Gallery

Britain’s Emma Raducanu Wins US Open, Creates History

Britain’s Emma Raducanu Wins US Open, Creates History

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Twice On Glorious Manchester United Return

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Twice On Glorious Manchester United Return

Venice Film Festival 2021

Venice Film Festival 2021

20th Anniversary Of Sep 11 Terror Attacks

20th Anniversary Of Sep 11 Terror Attacks

Advertisement

More from Sports

US Open Runner-up Leylah Fernandez Thanks New York On 20th 9/11 Anniversary

US Open Runner-up Leylah Fernandez Thanks New York On 20th 9/11 Anniversary

ECB To Seek ICC Help To Decide On Manchester Test Outcome

ECB To Seek ICC Help To Decide On Manchester Test Outcome

Qualifier To Champion: Britain’s Teen Emma Raducanu Beats Leylah Fernandez To Clinch US Open

Qualifier To Champion: Britain’s Teen Emma Raducanu Beats Leylah Fernandez To Clinch US Open

Viva Ronaldo: Cristiano’s Two Goals On Glorious Manchester United Return

Viva Ronaldo: Cristiano’s Two Goals On Glorious Manchester United Return

Read More from Outlook

J&K: Who Is Geelani’s Successor Masarat Alam Bhat And Why Is His Appointment Likely To Be Of Only Symbolic Value

J&K: Who Is Geelani’s Successor Masarat Alam Bhat And Why Is His Appointment Likely To Be Of Only Symbolic Value

The Hurriyat Conference appointed incarcerated separatist leader Masarat Alam Bhat as its chairman following the death of Syed Ali Geelani on September 1. Bhat, 51, like his predecessor Syed Ali Geelani is seen as pro-Pakistan and has been under preventive detention for some 11 years now.

Rupani Successor Likely To Be Decided Today After Gujarat BJP Legislators' Meet

Rupani Successor Likely To Be Decided Today After Gujarat BJP Legislators' Meet

'I will hold consultations with Gujarat leaders, then the central leadership will take a decision,' said Prahlad Joshi. BJP general secretary Tarun Chaag has also reached Ahmedabad.

Data Jehad? It’s Not Just Weaponry That Has Fallen Into Taliban Hands

Data Jehad? It’s Not Just Weaponry That Has Fallen Into Taliban Hands

Over two decades, the US and its allies spent hundreds of millions of dollars building databases for the Afghan people. The nobly stated goal: Promote law and order and government accountability and modernise a war-ravaged land. Built with few data-protection safeguards, it risks becoming the high-tech jackboots of the Taliban surveillance state.

Second-Best Leylah Fernandez Thanks New York On 20th 9/11 Anniversary

Second-Best Leylah Fernandez Thanks New York On 20th 9/11 Anniversary

Ranked 73rd-ranked in the world, Fernandez defeated defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round, followed by 2016 champion Angelique Kerber en route to her journey to the final

Advertisement