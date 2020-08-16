Kylian Mbappe Mocks Critics Of 'Farmers League' Ligue 1 After Lyon Stun Manchester City

Kylian Mbappe applauded Ligue 1 rivals Lyon and mocked critics of France's top flight after Manchester City were dumped out of the Champions League. (More Football News)

Lyon beat City 3-1 in the quarter-finals in Lisbon on Saturday, joining Mbappe's Paris Saint-Germain in the last four.

READ: Manchester City 1-3 Lyon - Report

The Bundesliga - through Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig - has matched Ligue 1's representation in the semi-finals, while the usual big-hitters from the Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A are all missing.

And Mbappe revelled in France's success at full-time in the Lyon triumph.

Referring to a phrase used to criticise the supposed lack of competition in Ligue 1, which PSG have dominated in recent seasons, he posted on Twitter, "FARMERS LEAGUE", alongside a clown emoji.

Mbappe added applause emojis and tagged Lyon's account in his post.

Lyon will face Bayern, while PSG take on Leipzig in a pair of Franco-German last-four affairs.