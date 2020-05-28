Kobe Bryant's Induction To Basketball's Hall Of Fame Postponed To 2021: REPORT

The late Kobe Bryant's induction into America's basketball hall of fame has been postponed to 2021, US media reported.
Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News
Bryant, who died along with eight others in a helicopter crash in January, was schedule to be inducted into the Massachusetts-based Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on August 29.
Former NBA stars Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and six others are also slated to be enshrined next year due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.
"We're definitely canceling," Hall of Fame spokesman Jerry Colangelo told ESPN on Wednesday.
"It's going to have to be the first quarter of next year. (The board will) meet in a couple of weeks and look at the options of how and when and where."
Bryant died January 26 at age 41 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California that also claimed the life of his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.
Bryant was an 18-time NBA all-star, five-time NBA champion and three-time NBA finals MVP in a two-decade career with the Los Angeles Lakers.
'Pornoextortion': Former Argentina Forward Ezequiel Lavezzi Makes Sex Video Blackmail Complaint
Just Wanted To See His Dying Son: Story Behind Photograph Of Crying Man That Shook India
Detained Briefly By Delhi Police After Meeting Rahul Gandhi, Migrants Get Cong Help
The Lockdown Failed On All Fronts. There's No Other Way Of Saying It
China Up To Mischief, It's Instigating Nepal Against India
Twitter Adds Fact-check Warnings To Trump's Tweets, He Calls It 'Stifling Free Speech'
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Chinese President's Belligerent Speech Will Boost Its Army's Morale In Ladakh Region