KL Rahul Has Flattered To Deceive, Should Be Replaced As Test Opener By Rohit Sharma: Sourav Ganguly

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly feels KL Rahul should be replaced as Test opener by Rohit Sharma.

Rahul has been inconsistent as an opener in the longest format of the game. In the two Tests during the tour of West Indies, the Karnataka batsman managed scores of 44, 48, 13 and 6. Last year, the 27-year-old hit only one century in 12 Tests. Rohit, on the other hand, is in fine form at the moment having scored a record five centuries at the 2019 World Cup. (CRICKET NEWS)

Ganguly reckons Rahul hasn’t done enough with the opportunities he has been presented with and the Team India management should look at Rohit as a top-order batsman in Tests as well. Rohit usually opens in ODIs and T20s.

"I had suggested earlier about trying Rohit Sharma as an opener in Test cricket and I still believe that he needs to be given an opportunity because he is too good a player to be left out in the cold," Ganguly wrote in his column for The Times of India.

"After a fantastic World Cup, I believe he will be itching to grab the opportunity to open in Tests. With Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari settling in nicely, there is not much left to play around in the middle-order.”

With Prithvi Shaw -- who made his debut as an opener last year and scored a century against West Indies -- handed backdated suspension for doping violation, Ganguly said fixing the problem with the opening slot is the need of the hour for India in Tests.

"The opening still remains an area to work on. Mayank Agarwal looks good but will need a few more opportunities. His partner KL Rahul, though, has flattered to deceive and that creates an opening at the top," Ganguly opined.

Speaking about the poor show from the Jason Holder-led West Indies in the Test series -- the hosts lost 2-0 -- Ganguly said the Windies lacked application.

"As has been clearly evident in every form of the contest, West Indies have the talent but in terms of application, they are a long way off. How they manage to resurrect themselves from here on will define the future of West Indies cricket.”

(With IANS Inputs)