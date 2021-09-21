Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

KKR Recharged After Big IPL 2021 Win Vs RCB - Here's How They Celebrated: See Video

Every match from now on will be a final, said Kolkata knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell after big win vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

KKR Recharged After Big IPL 2021 Win Vs RCB - Here's How They Celebrated: See Video
Varun Chakravarthy (L) and Andre Russell, the architects of KKR's IPL 2021 win vs RCB in Abu Dhabi on Monday. | BCCI-IPL

Trending

KKR Recharged After Big IPL 2021 Win Vs RCB - Here's How They Celebrated: See Video
outlookindia.com
2021-09-21T13:23:23+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

More stories from Koushik Paul
View All

Published: 21 Sep 2021, Updated: 21 Sep 2021 1:23 pm

“Look them in the eye and say, ‘we will take you on’, said Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Brendon McCullum to his boys in the dressing room after the two-time IPL champions outplayed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by nine wickets in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

(HIGHLIGHTS | POINTS TABLE)                   

Playing their first IPL 2021 match after a four-month break due to COVID, KKR bowlers removed Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell to break the backbone of the RCB batting line-up. RCB were eventually bundled out for 92 in 19 overs. KKR overhauled the target with 10 overs to spare.

A former Knight Rider, McCullum stressed on the fact that KKR need to have the mental strength to take the big guns down. “Every team has big players in it, right? If we get the mentality that we are going to take them down, look what can happen,” the former Kiwi captain said.  

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

“AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and today we dominated them. In the next game, we are going to be confronted by some big players as well and that’s what I am talking about,” McCullum added. Meanwhile, all-rounder Andre Russell also joked with Player of the Match Varun Chakravarthy for taking a bagful of awards and also termed their remaining games as finals.

“You stole the show bro (Chakravarthy). You leave nothing for anyone else. I like it, clean sweep. It is the type of start of we want and the finishing that we want. Everything was top class today, perfect. Bowling, fielding, can’t complain,” Russell said.

“One out of way, six more to go. Six more finals,” added the Caribbean star. Debutant Venkatesh Iyer, whose unbeaten 41 helped KKR to win big, credited opening partner Shubman Gill (48) for the support in the middle.  

“The team has won, that’s the only result I wanted. Happy to contribute, this is the momentum we needed. Hopefully we will kill it. Credit to Shubman, the way he batted gave me a lot of confidence. I think it was an exceptional, exemplary innings (Shubman’s) to be very honest. I really enjoyed batting with him out there,” said the left-hander. 

Gill also echoed similar sentiments for Iyer. “He has been batting really well in the practice matches and in the nets. So it was really important for him to not get ahead of himself and that’s what he did.

 "The team was extremely determined to make a comeback after where we were on the table and the way we bowled, we batted, really showed how much we are in the game and how much we want to win this tournament,” said Gill, who missed a fifty by two runs.

Tags

Koushik Paul Brendon McCullum Andre Russell Varun Chakravarthy Shubman Gill Virat Kohli Glenn Maxwell AB de Villiers UAE Cricket Indian Premier League 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Ramiz Raja Slams 'Western Bloc' After England Refuse To Tour Pakistan, Invokes India 'Target' - WATCH

Ramiz Raja Slams 'Western Bloc' After England Refuse To Tour Pakistan, Invokes India 'Target' - WATCH

European Super League: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus To Escape UEFA Ban?

India Women Suffer Nine-wicket Defeat Against Australia Women In First ODI

Saudi International, Asian Tour In Historic Partnership To Tee Off 2022 Golf Season

Serie A: Napoli Extend Perfect Start With 4-0 Thrashing Of Udinese

Virat Kohli Credits Basu Shanker For Making Him 'Fitter To Fittest'

‘Getting Kohli, De Villiers, Maxwell Early Is Really Rare’, Says KKR’s Eoin Morgan After Big Win vs RCB

La Liga: Barcelona Held By Winless Granada At Camp Nou

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Kolkata Knight Riders Tame Royal Challengers Bangalore In IPL 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders Tame Royal Challengers Bangalore In IPL 2021

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

More from Sports

Taliban Fire Afghan Cricket Board Chief Shinwari, Naseebullah Haqqani Is New Boss

Taliban Fire Afghan Cricket Board Chief Shinwari, Naseebullah Haqqani Is New Boss

AUS Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Women Lose Tour Opener As Aussies Extend Winning Run - Highlights

AUS Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Women Lose Tour Opener As Aussies Extend Winning Run - Highlights

IPL 2021: It's A Wake-up Call For RCB, Says Virat Kohli After 9-Wicket Defeat To KKR

IPL 2021: It's A Wake-up Call For RCB, Says Virat Kohli After 9-Wicket Defeat To KKR

IPL 2021, KKR Vs RCB: Clinical Kolkata Knight Riders Outplay Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2021, KKR Vs RCB: Clinical Kolkata Knight Riders Outplay Royal Challengers Bangalore

Read More from Outlook

Munna Bhais Still Flying High In High-Profile Entrance Examinations

Munna Bhais Still Flying High In High-Profile Entrance Examinations

S.K. Singh / Experts believe the swindlers have taken control of the entire system and they are doing so without any fear. They suspect one can get 99.5% only if one gets the question paper in advance.

Infiltration Bid By Heavily Armed Militant Group In J&K's Uri, Army Operation On

Infiltration Bid By Heavily Armed Militant Group In J&K's Uri, Army Operation On

Naseer A Ganai / The authorities have suspended internet and mobile phone services in the Uri sector. 'I assure you that we are alert and our troops on the ground are alert as well,' said an Army officer.

'It's A Wake-Up-Call For RCB', Says Virat Kohli After KKR Loss

'It's A Wake-Up-Call For RCB', Says Virat Kohli After KKR Loss

PTI / The result put KKR in fifth spot while RCB remain static at third.

Centre Gives Go Ahead To Assam CM To Hold Talks With Ulfa (I) Chief

Centre Gives Go Ahead To Assam CM To Hold Talks With Ulfa (I) Chief

Outlook Correspondent / Himanta Biswa Sarma had invited Barua to hold talks with the government and give peace a chance soon after becoming chief minister in May.

Advertisement