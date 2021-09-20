KKR Vs RCB, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore Opt To Bat First

Russell's Double Strike Russell picks Bharat (16) and De Villiers (0) in same over. RCB 52/4 after 9 overs.

RCB Lose Paddikal Ferguson picks Padikkal for 22. Bharat (15*) and Maxwell (2). RCB 47/2 after 7 overs.

Cautious Approach Paddikal is striking the ball well. Paddikal (10*) and Srikar Bharat (4*). RCB 20/1 after 3 overs.

Big Wicket Krishna traps Kohli in front for 5. Paddikal (4*). RCB 12/1 in 2 overs.

Tight Start Good start by KKR as Varun Chakravarthy keeps things tight in the first over. Virat Kohli (1*) and Devdutt Paddikal (3*). RCB 4/0 after 1 over.

Pitch And Weather Reports The pitch has a little bit of grass and is likely to have a tennis ball bounce along with a little bit of movement. Pacers will get help. The average score for the team batting first is 165. As far as weather is concerned, it's hot, around 40 degrees.

Playing XIs Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (W), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna. Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (W), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Toss RCB won the toss and they have elected to bat first. Captains Speak Eoin Morgan - Looks really good, it should stay pretty similar for the entire length of the game. Hoping that the performances will change in this phase of the tournament. It's been challenging, but we are happy to be back here. Virat Kohli - 'We will bat first. Looks like a good pitch, the grass will hold it together, will slow down as the game progresses. This one's special, we promised back in May that we'll play for the Covid warriors, here it is - we''' auction this uniform and the proceed will go to them. Two debutants for us - KS Bharat and Wanindu Hasranga'