Advertisement
Monday, Sep 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Live Updates & Score : KKR Vs RCB, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore Opt To Bat First

A win against KKR will take RCB level on points with CSK and DC at the top of IPL 2021 table. Follow live cricket scores of KKR vs RCB here.

KKR Vs RCB, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore Opt To Bat First
Kolkata Knight Riders have a mountain to climb in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. KKR are lying seventh in the points table. Get KKR vs RCB live scores. | BCCI-IPL

Trending

KKR Vs RCB, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore Opt To Bat First
outlookindia.com
2021-09-20T20:04:47+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

More stories from Koushik Paul
View All

Published: 20 Sep 2021, Updated: 20 Sep 2021 8:04 pm

IPL 2021 Match 31

  • Royal Challengers Bangalore

    53/4(9.5)

  • Kolkata Knight Riders

Royal Challengers Bangalore are 53 for 4 with 10.1 overs left

  • 8:21 PM

    Russell's Double Strike

    Russell picks Bharat (16) and De Villiers (0) in same over. RCB 52/4 after 9 overs.  

  • 8:08 PM

    RCB Lose Paddikal

    Ferguson picks Padikkal for 22. Bharat (15*) and Maxwell  (2). RCB 47/2 after 7 overs.  

  • 7:50 PM

    Cautious Approach

    Paddikal is striking the ball well. Paddikal (10*) and Srikar Bharat (4*). RCB 20/1 after 3 overs.  

  • 7:42 PM

    Big Wicket

    Krishna traps Kohli in front for 5. Paddikal (4*). RCB 12/1 in 2 overs. 

  • 7:39 PM

    IPL 2021 POINTS TABLE

    Here's a look at the IPL 2021 POINTS TABLE

  • 7:36 PM

    Tight Start

    Good start by KKR as Varun Chakravarthy keeps things tight in the first over. Virat Kohli (1*) and Devdutt Paddikal (3*). RCB 4/0 after 1 over.   

  • 7:26 PM

    Pitch And Weather Reports

    The pitch has a little bit of grass and is likely to have a tennis ball bounce along with a little bit of movement. Pacers will get help. The average score for the team batting first is 165. As far as weather is concerned, it's hot, around 40 degrees. 

  • 7:18 PM

    Playing XIs

    Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (W), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

    Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (W), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal.
  • 7:06 PM

    Toss

    RCB won the toss and they have elected to bat first. 

    Captains Speak

    Eoin Morgan - Looks really good, it should stay pretty similar for the entire length of the game. Hoping that the performances will change in this phase of the tournament. It's been challenging, but we are happy to be back here.

    Virat Kohli - 'We will bat first. Looks like a good pitch, the grass will hold it together, will slow down as the game progresses. This one's special, we promised back in May that we'll play for the Covid warriors, here it is - we''' auction this uniform and the proceed will go to them. Two debutants for us - KS Bharat and Wanindu Hasranga'

  • 7:03 PM

    Preview

    The UAE leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is ‘special’ for Virat Kohli. Not because Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are sitting pretty in the third position on the points table but this will be Kohli’s last season as RCB captain. Monday will be a special day for the Indian captain. He will be playing his 200th IPL match and the only one to have played this many for a single franchise. It will be a fresh start for both RCB and Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi. The first half of IPL 2021 played in India saw RCB in great form. They won five matches out of the seven played. KKR did the exact opposite -- five defeats from seven games. KKR have a better head-to-head record against RCB. The two teams have contested in 28 matches with KKR winning 15 against RCB’s 13. RCB defeated KKR by 38 runs in their only outing this season. With a star-studded batting line-up including Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Devdutt Paddikal, AB de Villiers, RCB clearly have the upper hand against their opposition. Kolkata Knight Riders will be without their top all-rounder Pat Cummins. The Aussie is expecting the birth of his child. KKR will bank on West Indian Andre Russell, fresh from the Caribbean Premier League. And tonight's match could see some lusty hitting. Get live cricket scores of KKR vs RCB here.

    POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE & RESULTS

    Squads:

    Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Harbhajan Singh, Tim Southee, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora

    Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Daniel Christian, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, George Garton, Suyash Prabhudessai, Tim David, Akash Deep

Tags

Koushik Paul Virat Kohli Eoin Morgan Andre Russell UAE Cricket Indian Premier League 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Live Score Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Sharad Kumar, Tokyo Paralympics High Jump Medallist, Admitted To AIIMS After Chest Congestion

Sharad Kumar, Tokyo Paralympics High Jump Medallist, Admitted To AIIMS After Chest Congestion

Shiva Thapa, Sanjeet Kumar, Mohammad Hussamuddin One Win Away From World Boxing Championships Selection

FIFA To Discuss International Match Calendar With Member Nations

BCCI Confirms India's Cricket Itinerary: Four Tests, Three ODIs, 14 T20s In Home Season

Live Streaming Of Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2021: Where To See Live Action

India Defender Varun Kumar 'Lucky' To Be Part Of Tokyo Olympics Hockey History

Manika Batra Petition: Delhi High Court Seeks Centre's Stand On Table Tennis Plea Against TTFI

AUS Women Vs IND Women, 1st ODI: Under-fire India Face Stern Test Against Australia

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar Give CSK Fine Start In UAE Leg

IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar Give CSK Fine Start In UAE Leg

Emmy Awards 2021: And The Winners Are

Emmy Awards 2021: And The Winners Are

More from Sports

Australia Women Vs India Women: Thumb Injury Rules Harmanpreet Kaur Out Of First ODI

Australia Women Vs India Women: Thumb Injury Rules Harmanpreet Kaur Out Of First ODI

IPL 2021, Punjab Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals: Battle Of Explosive Top-Orders

IPL 2021, Punjab Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals: Battle Of Explosive Top-Orders

'Was In Shock When Virat Kohli Stepped Down As T20 Captain,' Says Cricket's Prince Brian Lara

'Was In Shock When Virat Kohli Stepped Down As T20 Captain,' Says Cricket's Prince Brian Lara

La Liga: Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema Lead Real Madrid To 2-1 Win At Valencia

La Liga: Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema Lead Real Madrid To 2-1 Win At Valencia

Read More from Outlook

How Charanjit Singh Channi Emerged As Punjab's First Dalit Chief Minister

How Charanjit Singh Channi Emerged As Punjab's First Dalit Chief Minister

Harish Manav / The game changed in the last minutes as the names for the CM and Deputy CMs changed in the last 24 hours and Charanjit Singh Channi emerged as Punjab's first Dalit Chief Minister.

India To Resume Export Of Surplus Vaccines Next Month Under 'Vaccine Maitri'

India To Resume Export Of Surplus Vaccines Next Month Under 'Vaccine Maitri'

Outlook Web Desk / Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the government will receive over 30 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines in October and over 100 crore doses in the next three months.

HDFC Partners With PayTM For Reviving Credit Card Business

HDFC Partners With PayTM For Reviving Credit Card Business

Outlook Business Team / RBI had instituted an eight-month ban on HDFC from issuing new credit cards in December 2020, the move is aimed at reviving the lost ground due to the ban

We Have Zero Tolerance For Corruption: Amazon's Response On Bribery Allegations

We Have Zero Tolerance For Corruption: Amazon's Response On Bribery Allegations

The e-commerce retailer was responding to a report alleging a certain amount paid by Amazon in legal fees have been used to pay bribes by one or more of its legal representatives.

Advertisement