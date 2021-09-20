KKR Vs RCB, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore Opt To Bat First

A win against KKR will take RCB level on points with CSK and DC at the top of IPL 2021 table. Follow live cricket scores of KKR vs RCB here.
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore are 53 for 4 with 10.1 overs left
Russell picks Bharat (16) and De Villiers (0) in same over. RCB 52/4 after 9 overs.
Ferguson picks Padikkal for 22. Bharat (15*) and Maxwell (2). RCB 47/2 after 7 overs.
Paddikal is striking the ball well. Paddikal (10*) and Srikar Bharat (4*). RCB 20/1 after 3 overs.
Krishna traps Kohli in front for 5. Paddikal (4*). RCB 12/1 in 2 overs.
Good start by KKR as Varun Chakravarthy keeps things tight in the first over. Virat Kohli (1*) and Devdutt Paddikal (3*). RCB 4/0 after 1 over.
The pitch has a little bit of grass and is likely to have a tennis ball bounce along with a little bit of movement. Pacers will get help. The average score for the team batting first is 165. As far as weather is concerned, it's hot, around 40 degrees.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (W), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.
RCB won the toss and they have elected to bat first.
Captains Speak
Eoin Morgan - Looks really good, it should stay pretty similar for the entire length of the game. Hoping that the performances will change in this phase of the tournament. It's been challenging, but we are happy to be back here.
Virat Kohli - 'We will bat first. Looks like a good pitch, the grass will hold it together, will slow down as the game progresses. This one's special, we promised back in May that we'll play for the Covid warriors, here it is - we''' auction this uniform and the proceed will go to them. Two debutants for us - KS Bharat and Wanindu Hasranga'
The UAE leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is ‘special’ for Virat Kohli. Not because Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are sitting pretty in the third position on the points table but this will be Kohli’s last season as RCB captain. Monday will be a special day for the Indian captain. He will be playing his 200th IPL match and the only one to have played this many for a single franchise. It will be a fresh start for both RCB and Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi. The first half of IPL 2021 played in India saw RCB in great form. They won five matches out of the seven played. KKR did the exact opposite -- five defeats from seven games. KKR have a better head-to-head record against RCB. The two teams have contested in 28 matches with KKR winning 15 against RCB’s 13. RCB defeated KKR by 38 runs in their only outing this season. With a star-studded batting line-up including Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Devdutt Paddikal, AB de Villiers, RCB clearly have the upper hand against their opposition. Kolkata Knight Riders will be without their top all-rounder Pat Cummins. The Aussie is expecting the birth of his child. KKR will bank on West Indian Andre Russell, fresh from the Caribbean Premier League. And tonight's match could see some lusty hitting. Get live cricket scores of KKR vs RCB here.
Squads:
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Harbhajan Singh, Tim Southee, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Daniel Christian, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, George Garton, Suyash Prabhudessai, Tim David, Akash Deep
