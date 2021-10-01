Advertisement
Friday, Oct 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Kevin Pietersen Is An Expert On Everything: Tim Paine Slams Ex-England Captain As Ashes Fate Hangs In Balance

There has been a lot of speculation over the Ashes with many England players raising concerns over travelling amid strict COVID restrictions Down Under.

Kevin Pietersen Is An Expert On Everything: Tim Paine Slams Ex-England Captain As Ashes Fate Hangs In Balance
Tim Paine, left, asked Kevin Pietersen, right, to let the players decided whether they wish to play in the Ashes or not. | Composite: File Photos

Trending

Kevin Pietersen Is An Expert On Everything: Tim Paine Slams Ex-England Captain As Ashes Fate Hangs In Balance
outlookindia.com
2021-10-01T17:55:31+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 01 Oct 2021, Updated: 01 Oct 2021 5:55 pm

Australia captain Tim Paine on Friday asserted that the upcoming Ashes series against traditional rivals England will go ahead even if some visiting players refuse to tour because of COVID-19 restrictions. (More Cricket News)

There has been a lot of speculation over the Ashes with many England players including Test captain Joe Root raising concerns over travelling with family members amid strict COVID restrictions Down Under, with some even mulling pulling out of the tour.

But Paine thought otherwise.

"The Ashes are going ahead. The first Test is on 8 December - whether Joe is here or not," Paine told SEN Hobart.

"They all want to come, there's no doubt about it. They're trying to get themselves the best possible conditions they can, but at the end of the day, we all are."

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

Earlier, Root and other members of the England team have expressed doubts over the tour, citing "bubble fatigue" amid the prospect of living under strict restrictions.

Paine added, "It'll be worked out above us and then they'll have a choice whether to get on that plane or not.

"No one is forcing any England player to come. That's the beauty of the world we live in - you have a choice. If you don't want to come, don't come."

Paine also asked former England star Kevin Pietersen to let the players decided whether they wish to play in the Ashes or not.

"He (Pietersen) is an expert on everything, there is no doubt about that," Paine said.

"Kev mate, leave it to the players, let them speak. We have not heard one England player come out and say they will not be coming.

"I think it's been beat up and people like Kevin like to get themselves a little bit of exposure in the media whenever they can," added Paine, who is recuperating from a neck surgery and hopes to be fit for the Ashes.

Pietersen had recently taken to Twitter and criticised the Australian quarantine rules, saying players have had enough of staying in bio-secure bubbles and called for lifting of the "ridiculous quarantine rules" in Australia before the Ashes.

The five-match Test series is scheduled to begin from December 8 and continue till January 18. But the fate of the tour remains unclear with several senior English players are considering the possibility of boycotting it, depending on what type of restrictions they have to live in.

Australia plans to ease border and quarantine restrictions by the end of this year, after at least 80 per cent of its adult population receive two COVID-19 vaccination shots.

Officials in the COVID-free states of Western Australia and Queensland have however said they may keep their borders shut for longer period, depending on the situation.

Tags

PTI Tim Paine Kevin Pietersen Joe Root Cricket Ashes England vs Australia England national cricket team Australia national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Web Series On Aditya Verma, The Cricket 'Rebel' From Bihar, Planned

Web Series On Aditya Verma, The Cricket 'Rebel' From Bihar, Planned

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, KKR Vs PBKS: Punjab Bowl First Against Kolkata; Changes Galore

Clare Connor Becomes First Female MCC President In Club's 234-year-old History

AUS Women Vs IND Women, Pink Ball Test, Day 2: Rain Plays Spoilsport Again After Smriti Mandhana Ton

Asian Table Tennis Championships: India Men Settle For Bronze After Loss To South Korea

Boxing Great Manny Pacquiao Files For Philippine Presidency, Calls For End To Corruption

IPL 2021, RR Vs CSK: Now Or Never For Rajasthan Royals, Face Chennai Super Kings In First Of Three Must-win Games

SV Sunil, Veteran India Hockey Striker, Retires At 32

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

MS Dhoni Steers CSK To Win Vs SRH, Enter IPL 2021 Playoffs

MS Dhoni Steers CSK To Win Vs SRH, Enter IPL 2021 Playoffs

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

Advertisement

More from Sports

Rajasthan Royals’ Evin Lewis Hits 500th Six Of IPL 2021

Rajasthan Royals’ Evin Lewis Hits 500th Six Of IPL 2021

India Women Seek Maiden Win Of 2021 Against UAE In An International Friendly

India Women Seek Maiden Win Of 2021 Against UAE In An International Friendly

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Aim To Bounce Back Against Struggling Mumbai Indians

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Aim To Bounce Back Against Struggling Mumbai Indians

Ganemat Sekhon Wins Women’s Skeet Silver At ISSF Junior World Championship

Ganemat Sekhon Wins Women’s Skeet Silver At ISSF Junior World Championship

Read More from Outlook

Bloodshed In Gorukhuti: Reclaiming ‘Agricultural Land’ Or An Act Against ‘Foreigners’?

Bloodshed In Gorukhuti: Reclaiming ‘Agricultural Land’ Or An Act Against ‘Foreigners’?

Dipankar Roy / The police brutalities against the Maynals and Hussains look very timely for BJP with bypolls in six Assembly elections lined up.

Far From Reality, Fabricated, Concocted: PAGD On Home Ministry’s Kashmir Report

Far From Reality, Fabricated, Concocted: PAGD On Home Ministry’s Kashmir Report

Naseer Ganai / 'The reality is that there is a systematic disempowerment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir that is continuing to happen', said PAGD spokesman M Y Taragami.

IPL 2021: IPL 2021: KKR Face PBKS With Playoff Spot In Mind

IPL 2021: IPL 2021: KKR Face PBKS With Playoff Spot In Mind

A win will help KKR further strengthen their playoff chances. A loss for PBKS will virtually knock them out.

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Ashwani Sharma / The Shimla municipal corporation had asked the families to vacate the hill-top property as soon as possible 15 days ago due to potential danger. But some had remained put.

Advertisement