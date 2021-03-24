As IPL 2021 Beckons, Kevin Pietersen And David Miller Reveal Secret Of Six-hitting

Hitting sixes is a fundamental part of T20 cricket.

In the 2021 IPL, all of the top eight six-hitters in the competition's history will be taking part, including Chris Gayle (Punjab Kings), AB de Villers (Royal Challengers Bangalore) and MS Dhoni, whose Chennai Super Kings side are fourth-favourites to lift the title.

In this video, IPL legend Kevin Pietersen, coach Darren Lehmann and current South Africa stars David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius and Reeza Hendricks reveal the secrets behind clearing the ropes. Pietersen has played five seasons in the Indian Premier League for Delhi Daredevils (Delhi Capitals now) while Miller was part of the Rajasthan Royals squad last season. (CRICKET NEWS)

Miller, the left-handed master blaster from South Africa, carved a niche for himself in IPL when he was the highest scorer for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the 2013 season. Miller scored 418 runs at an average of 59.71. Miller scored a century of 38 balls against RCB. It is the third fastest in IPL.

Released ahead of this year's Indian Premier League, Pietersen, Miller, Lehmann et al discuss:

• How modern players are hitting the ball further than ever.

• The players’ meticulous practice regimes.

• Whether having a big bat really matters.

• Why AB de Villiers and Hardik Pandya prove that talent beats power.





Jamaican Chris Gayle is a champion at clubbing sixes. The veteran left-hander was in ominous form for Punjab last season and played a leading role as KXIP made a desperate charge in pursuit of a playoff spot.

Gayle tops the six-hitting charts in IPL. He has 349 sixes in 132 IPL matches and is way ahead of AB de Villiers who is second at 235 from 169 games.

Among the Indian players, MS Dhoni leads the pack. The Chennai Super Kings captain, famous for his 'helicopter' shot, has slammed 216 sixes in 204 matches. He is followed by Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma (213) and Virat Kohli (201).

The 2021 IPL season will surely see several batsmen join the 200-plus six-hitting club. Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians), David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Suresh Raina (CSK) and Shane Watson (CSK) are all in the 190s and within striking distance.

The IPL 2021 will begin on April 9 in Chennai and end on May 30 in Ahmedabad. (FULL SCHEDULE)

