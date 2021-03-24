March 24, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  As IPL 2021 Beckons, Kevin Pietersen And David Miller Reveal Secret Of Six-hitting

As IPL 2021 Beckons, Kevin Pietersen And David Miller Reveal Secret Of Six-hitting

Kevin Pietersen and David Miller, who have played IPL for years, reveal why modern-day batsmen are able to regularly clear the ropes

Outlook Web Bureau 24 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
As IPL 2021 Beckons, Kevin Pietersen And David Miller Reveal Secret Of Six-hitting
Chris Gayle is the leading hitter of sixes in the IPL competition. The West Indian has hit 349 sixes. (Photo: BCCI)
As IPL 2021 Beckons, Kevin Pietersen And David Miller Reveal Secret Of Six-hitting
outlookindia.com
2021-03-24T14:29:14+05:30

Hitting sixes is a fundamental part of T20 cricket.

In the 2021 IPL, all of the top eight six-hitters in the competition’s history will be taking part, including Chris Gayle (Punjab Kings), AB de Villers (Royal Challengers Bangalore) and MS Dhoni, whose Chennai Super Kings side are fourth-favourites to lift the title in the latest IPL betting.  

In this video, IPL legend Kevin Pietersen, coach Darren Lehmann and current South Africa stars David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius and Reeza Hendricks reveal the secrets behind clearing the ropes. Pietersen has played five seasons in the Indian Premier League for Delhi Daredevils (Delhi Capitals now) while Miller was part of the Rajasthan Royals squad last season. (CRICKET NEWS

Miller, the left-handed master blaster from South Africa, carved a niche for himself in IPL when he was the highest scorer for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the 2013 season. Miller scored 418 runs at an average of 59.71. Miller scored a century of 38 balls against RCB. It is the third fastest in IPL.

Released ahead of this year's Indian Premier League, Pietersen, Miller, Lehmann et al discuss:
• How modern players are hitting the ball further than ever.
• The players’ meticulous practice regimes.
• Whether having a big bat really matters.
• Why AB de Villiers and Hardik Pandya prove that talent beats power.

Jamaican Chris Gayle is a champion at clubbing sixes. The veteran left-hander was in ominous form for Punjab last season and played a leading role as KXIP made a desperate charge in pursuit of a playoff spot.

Gayle tops the six-hitting charts in IPL. He has 349 sixes in 132 IPL matches and is way ahead of AB de Villiers who is second at 235 from 169 games.

MS Dhoni's big-hitting has helped Chennai Super Kings in the middle order. The IPL 2021 season should see the former Indian captain in full cry again but youngsters like Rishabh Pant of Delhi Capitals are playing the big strokes with elan. (Photo: BCCI)

Among the Indian players, MS Dhoni leads the pack. The Chennai Super Kings captain, famous for his 'helicopter' shot, has slammed 216 sixes in 204 matches. He is followed by Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma (213) and Virat Kohli (201).

The 2021 IPL season will surely see several batsmen join the 200-plus six-hitting club. Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians), David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Suresh Raina (CSK) and Shane Watson (CSK) are all in the 190s and within striking distance.

The IPL 2021 will begin on April 9 in Chennai and end on May 30 in Ahmedabad. (FULL SCHEDULE

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Virat Kohli Says Criticism On Form 'Faltu,' Sanjay Manjrekar Has Cool Tips For Indian Cricket Captain

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Kevin Pietersen David Miller AB de Villiers Cricket - IPL T20 Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos