Kevin De Bruyne Signs Manchester City Extension To 2025

Kevin De Bruyne has signed a new contract extension at Manchester City through to 2025, the club announced on Wednesday. (More Football News)

The Belgium playmaker moved to the Etihad Stadium in August 2015 for a reported £55million from Wolfsburg and has established himself as one of the most gifted talents in world football during that time.

In his spell at City, De Bruyne has won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, four EFL Cups and was named PFA Player of the Year in 2020.

"I could not be happier," De Bruyne told the club's official website.

"Since joining City in 2015, I have felt at home. I love the fans, my family are settled here in Manchester and my own game has developed really well.

"This football club is geared for success. It offers me everything I need to maximise my performance, so signing this contract was a straightforward decision. I am playing the best football of my career and I honestly feel there is more to come.

"Pep [Guardiola] and I see football in the same way. Having that relationship with a manager is so important to me because our objectives are totally aligned and we want the same things.

"My focus now is on ensuring we have a successful end to the current campaign. Our results and performances so far have been excellent, but we need to make sure we end the season with the silverware we deserve."

At the time of his arrival in Manchester, several pundits questioned City's decision after the Belgium international had previously struggled to establish himself in the Premier League at Chelsea.



But the move has been a hugely successful one for De Bruyne, who has 65 goals and 101 assists across 255 City appearances, according to Opta data.



De Bruyne was the catalyst of City's 2017-18 campaign when they achieved an unprecedented 100 points in the Premier League, with the 29-year-old playing 52 times in all competitions, scoring 12 and assisting 21.



The following campaign was disrupted by injury but De Bruyne still scored six and assisted 10 in 32 games as City completed a historic Premier League, FA Cup and EFL Cup sweep in English football.



De Bruyne is almost certain to add to his medal haul this term with City 14 points clear at the top of the Premier League, while they are in the EFL Cup final, the FA Cup semi-finals and the Champions League quarter-finals where they hold a 2-1 lead over Borussia Dortmund after Tuesday's first leg – a match in which he scored and played a crucial role in Phil Foden's late winner.



Director of Football Txiki Begiristain added: "This is a very significant moment for this football club.



"Kevin is, without question, one of the best players in world football. His performance level has been remarkably consistent since coming to City, and in the last few years he has developed into one of the game's elite players.



"His talent is unquestionable – but he is also a consummate professional whose dedication to Manchester City during his time here has been nothing short of extraordinary. He constantly seeks to improve, and his approach is the perfect blueprint for any young player looking to carve out a career.



"We are delighted he is our player and I look forward to watching him during his peak years here at Manchester City."

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine