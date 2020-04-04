Kaka Picks 'Genius' Lionel Messi Over Cristiano Ronaldo

Kaka labelled Lionel Messi a "genius" as he picked the Barcelona superstar over Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo.
Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Football News
Messi – winner of a record six Ballons d'Or – and Ronaldo are regarded as two of the greatest ever players, with debate often centred on who stands alone atop the all-time list.
Kaka played alongside Ronaldo at Real Madrid, but the 2007 Ballon d'Or winner selected Messi as his preferred choice.
"I played with Cristiano and he's really amazing, but I'll go with Messi," Kaka said when asked who he would pick out of Messi or Ronaldo during an Instagram Live Q&A for FIFA's channel.
"He's a genius, a pure talent. The way he plays is incredible."
Dedicated COVID-19 working group proposes recommendations after first meeting— FIFA Media (@fifamedia) April 3, 2020
https://t.co/iOgE4n9WkD pic.twitter.com/mM0ZOB39xp
But on five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo, Kaka added: "Cristiano is a machine. It's not just the way he's strong, powerful and fast; he's strong mentally.
"He always wants to win and play. To be the best. For me, that's the most incredible thing he has.
"In the history of sport, they [Messi and Cristiano] are definitely in the top five. We are very lucky to have been able to see both of them."
Coronavirus Highlights: 647 Confirmed Cases Linked To Tablighi Jamaat In 14 States, Says Health Ministry
Tablighi Jamaat Members Face NSA For Misbehaving With Nurses In UP Hospital
Here Is List Of Celebrities, Corporates And Ministers Who Donated To Fight Coronavirus
After Shaheen Bagh, Tablighi Jamaat Issue Being Used To Demonise Muslims: Jamiat Chief
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Here Is List Of Celebrities, Corporates And Ministers Who Donated To Fight Coronavirus
Belligerent Indian Fans Declare Yuvraj, Harbhajan Singh Anti-Nationals, But What Are Their Crimes
Coronavirus: Andy Murray 'Very Sad' Over Wimbledon Cancellation