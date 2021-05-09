Jurgen Klopp Eyeing Perfect Run-in From Champions League-Chasing Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp believes four wins from the final four games of the season will be enough to secure Liverpool a place in the Premier League top four. (More Football News)

But the German is taking nothing for granted as his side ready themselves for a rescheduled visit to rivals Manchester United on Thursday evening.

The Reds moved within six points of fourth-placed Leicester City with a game in hand on Saturday as they claimed a hard-fought 2-0 win over Southampton.

Speaking at full-time, Klopp shared his belief that Champions League qualification remains in the champions' hands, though he does not expect earning the required results to be a straightforward task.

"Yes. If we do that, I think it will be enough," he told Sky Sports. "But that's a big if. We play Manchester United on Thursday.

"I know they play Tuesday and they play Sunday and they have a big schedule, but if you look at the squad they have, they can make changes, there's no doubt about that.

"It's of course not good for them to play three games in a week. It's absolutely crazy, I really don't understand that. But it's how it is.

"All the other games, we will see. If West Brom is still fighting for the league, Burnley maybe as well, all these kinds of things.

"All the teams have their targets, and if they don't have the targets any more because they reached them already, then they can play completely without pressure – and that's not nice as well.

"We will have pressure. As long as we win, we will have pressure, because then we can reach something. If not, then not."

Thiago Alcantara later echoed his manager's sentiments, admitting that Liverpool are far from favourites to leapfrog Leicester and West Ham into fourth spot before the season's close.

But the Spaniard, who grabbed his first goal for the club to seal victory over Southampton, promised that he and his team-mates will give everything in pursuit of that aim.

Asked about his maiden strike, he said: "It's an amazing feeling.

"But the most important thing is the three points and that we keep fighting for this small miracle that we can have.

"We try to be as objective as possible. There is a very small chance, but I think we've had chances in the past.

"The door is sometimes closed for us, but the window is open – so we try to get through the window."

