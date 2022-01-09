Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Josh Cavallo, Adelaide United Defender, Says He Was Subjected To Homophobic Comments

Josh Cavallo, who announced he was gay, came on as a substitute in the 54th minute in Melbourne on Saturday and said he had 'no words' to describe his disappointment at receiving abuse from the crowd and on social media.

Josh Cavallo, Adelaide United Defender, Says He Was Subjected To Homophobic Comments
Josh Cavallo received abuse from the crowd and on social media. | Courtesy: Twitter (@JoshuaCavallo)

Trending

Josh Cavallo, Adelaide United Defender, Says He Was Subjected To Homophobic Comments
outlookindia.com
2022-01-09T14:26:16+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 09 Jan 2022, Updated: 09 Jan 2022 2:26 pm

Adelaide United defender Josh Cavallo says he had homophobic abuse directed at him during the club’s A-League match against Melbourne, and the league say it will investigate his claims. (More Football News)

Cavallo, who announced he was gay ahead of the season, came on as a substitute in the 54th minute in Melbourne on Saturday and said he had “no words” to describe his disappointment at receiving abuse from the crowd and on social media.

“I’m not going to pretend that I didn’t see or hear the homophobic abuse at the game last night,” Cavallo said on Instagram on Sunday. “There are no words to tell you how disappointed I was. As a society this shows we still face these problems in 2022.”

The A-League issued a statement saying it was “shocked and saddened to hear reports of homophobic bullying . . . directed towards Josh Cavallo.

“There is no place for bullying, harassment or abuse in Australian football and we have zero tolerance for this harmful behavior.”

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Australia Football Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic’s Hearing Looms Large — Will He Stay Or Will He Go?

Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic’s Hearing Looms Large — Will He Stay Or Will He Go?

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Survive Tense Finish To Salvage Draw - Report

NZ Vs BAN, 2nd Test: New Zealand Make Mockery Of Bangladesh Attack - Day 1 Report

Adelaide ATP: Rohan Bopanna And Ramkumar Ramanathan Beat Top Seeds To Win Title

Bundesliga Wrap: Borussia Dortmund Beat Eintracht Frankfurt, Cut Bayern Munich's Lead

La Liga Wrap: Real Madrid Beat Valencia; Barcelona Share Spoils With Granada

Ligue 1: Lens Move To Sixth With Win Against Rennes; PSG To Miss Lionel Messi

NZ Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Will Young Scores Seven Runs Off One Ball Against Bangladesh - WATCH

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Three To Tango: A Bachelor’s Party In Goa

Three To Tango: A Bachelor’s Party In Goa

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Actors Who Have Hung Up The Batman Cowl

Actors Who Have Hung Up The Batman Cowl

Advertisement

More from Sports

Live Streaming, South Africa Vs India, 3rd Test: When And Where To Watch SA Vs IND Live

Live Streaming, South Africa Vs India, 3rd Test: When And Where To Watch SA Vs IND Live

ISL 2021-22: Jorge Ortiz's Stunner Makes Difference For FC Goa Against Chennaiyin FC

ISL 2021-22: Jorge Ortiz's Stunner Makes Difference For FC Goa Against Chennaiyin FC

IND Vs WI: BCCI To ‘Take Call At Appropriate Time’ After Inspecting COVID Situation

IND Vs WI: BCCI To ‘Take Call At Appropriate Time’ After Inspecting COVID Situation

Ligue 1 2021-22: Lionel Messi Misses Paris Saint-Germain Training, Likely To Miss Lyon Tie

Ligue 1 2021-22: Lionel Messi Misses Paris Saint-Germain Training, Likely To Miss Lyon Tie

Read More from Outlook

Super Immunity, Natural Vaccines, Covid Gods: A Desi Guide To Denying The Pandemic

Super Immunity, Natural Vaccines, Covid Gods: A Desi Guide To Denying The Pandemic

Rakhi Bose / Despite two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, many informed and uninformed individuals in India continue to deny the pandemic with unscientific claims. The latest? Omicron will end the pandemic.

Delhi Covid Scare: OPD, Trauma Services Hit As Hospitals Reserve Beds For Coronavirus Patients

Delhi Covid Scare: OPD, Trauma Services Hit As Hospitals Reserve Beds For Coronavirus Patients

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Non-covid services in Delhi hospitals have been severely hit as authorities prepare for the Covid-19 surge. Even hospitals under the Union Health Ministry have imposed restrictions.

4th Ashes Test: ENG Escape With Mighty Draw To End AUS' 5-0 Dream

4th Ashes Test: ENG Escape With Mighty Draw To End AUS' 5-0 Dream

Jayanta Oinam / Chasing an improbable target of 388 runs, England reached 270/9 in 102 overs to share the spoils at Sydney Cricket Ground.

UP Elections 2022: The New Found Theatrics In Politics In The Age Of Internet

UP Elections 2022: The New Found Theatrics In Politics In The Age Of Internet

Mayank Jain Parichha / With the internet boom, politicians are no longer just politicians – they are performers. Not only physical rallies, but politicians also have to entertain a bored public online.

Advertisement