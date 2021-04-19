Jose Mourinho Sacked By Tottenham

Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Tottenham with their Champions League qualification hopes hanging by a thread. (More Football News)

Mourinho was appointed by Spurs in November 2019 as the replacement for Mauricio Pochettino on a contract until the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

But he has not managed to preside over a full season, with chairman Daniel Levy ending the Portuguese head coach's tenure prematurely on Monday.

Mourinho's backroom team of Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have also been relieved of their duties, with Ryan Mason taking first-team training on Monday.

Levy, said: "Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a club. Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic.

"On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged. He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution."

A 2-2 Premier League draw at Everton on Friday left the London club in seventh place with six matches to go and looking unlikely to seal a place in the top four.

51% - Only with Leiria (45%) has José Mourinho posted a lower win ratio in all competitions in his managerial career than he has with Tottenham Hotspur (51% - won 44/86 games). Sacked. pic.twitter.com/lunYGIMwh8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 19, 2021

Spurs have won just one of their last six games across all competitions, the most damning result in that sequence arguably being a 3-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League round of 16.

Dinamo were beaten 2-0 in the first leg, but stormed back to complete a remarkable turnaround.

Cracks had started to show away from the pitch as well in recent weeks, Mourinho drawing attention to himself with numerous comments relating to Spurs' performances.

Nevertheless, the timing of his exit will be questioned, with the club set to face Manchester City in the EFL Cup final on Sunday.

The news comes a day after Tottenham were revealed to among the 12 clubs who have agreed to join a controversial new breakaway European Super League.

Spurs could only finish sixth in the Premier League under Mourinho last term.

