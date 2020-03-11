Jose Mourinho On Longest Winless Run As Manager After Leipzig Loss

March 11, 2020
Jose Mourinho is now six games without a win after Tottenham's 3-0 loss to RB Leipzig, the worst run of his managerial career

11 March 2020
Tottenham's manager Jose Mourinho reacts during the Champions League round of 16, 2nd leg soccer match between RB Leipzig and Tottenham Hotspur in Leipzig, Germany, Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
AP Photo
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is on the worst run of his managerial career after his side suffered a 3-0 Champions League defeat at RB Leipzig. (More Football News)

A pair of goals from Marcel Sabitzer, aided by errors from Hugo Lloris, gave Leipzig control of the second leg of the last-16 tie at the Red Bull Arena.

Emil Forsberg rounded things off with a late goal to make it a 4-0 aggregate triumph for Leipzig as Tottenham's streak of games without a victory in all competitions was extended to six games.

That is the longest winless run in Mourinho's career, which has spanned 935 matches. 

It is a sequence encompassing the first leg against Leipzig, which ended in a 1-0 reverse, as well as Premier League losses to Chelsea and Wolves, an FA Cup penalty shoot-out loss to Norwich City and a 1-1 draw at Burnley.

Spurs will seek to end that streak when they welcome Mourinho's old club, Manchester United, to north London on Sunday.

