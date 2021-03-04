March 04, 2021
Corona
Jofra Archer Not Playing 4th Test Due To Elbow Injury, Ben Stokes And Few Others Have Upset Stomach

The team has conceded a 1-2 lead in the four-match series and is out contention for a place in the World Test Championship final.

PTI 04 March 2021
Jofra Archer had missed the second Test in Chennai due to the same issue.
2021-03-04T16:35:00+05:30

England pacer Jofra Archer was not considered for the fourth Test against India due to a persisting elbow injury and some of the squad members including Ben Stokes also have an upset stomach, the ECB said on Thursday. Day 1 Blog | Scorecard | News

Archer had missed the second Test in Chennai due to the same issue.

"Jofra Archer is not playing in this Test match due to his ongoing right elbow issue. The ECB medical team will provide an update in due course," read an update from the England cricket board.

"Ben Stokes has had an upset stomach, the same issue that has affected other members the touring party. It is not expected to keep him off the field," it said.

Archer returned to play the third Test in which he picked up a wicket.

Stokes made a fine 55 on day one of the final Test. Veteran James Anderson is the only frontline pacer in the playing eleven.

