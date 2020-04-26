Jofra Archer Finds Missing Cricket World Cup Medal After Week-Long Search

England star Jofra Archer has recovered his Cricket World Cup medal after a week of searching.
Paceman Archer played a huge role in England's success in the tournament on home soil last year, bowling the Super Over in a thrilling final as New Zealand were beaten in dramatic fashion.
However, the 25-year-old, who made his international debut in May 2019, revealed on Saturday he had lost his medal during a house move.
Archer told BBC Radio 5 live: "I've turned the house upside down for over a week and still haven't managed to find it."
Stuck inside in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, though, Archer vowed to keep looking.
And, sure enough, the Sussex ace discovered his prize on Sunday, posting a picture of his World Cup and Ashes medals on his Twitter page.
Randomly searching the guest bedroom and boom pic.twitter.com/EPNC55tN37— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 26, 2020
"Randomly searching the guest bedroom and boom," he wrote.
Prior to the United Kingdom's lockdown, Archer had been ruled out for three months due to a stress fracture in his right elbow.
He has not played for England since the first Test in South Africa in December, taking six wickets in a 107-run defeat.
Coronavirus Highlights: Maharashtra Records 811 Cases; Delhi Constable Tests Positive
Centre Allows Neighbourhood Shops To Open But Malls To Remain Closed
Centre Allows Some Shops To Reopen. Here Is What Will Open, What Will Remain Closed
Gradual Resumption Of Domestic Air Travel Necessary To Prevent Massive Losses In Aviation
ICC World Cup 2019, New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka, Highlights: NZ Register Crushing Win Over SL
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
70 COVID-19 Patients Wait For 3 Hours Outside Etawah's Saifai Medical University
Time India Revisited Lockdown Strategy To Avert 'Starvation Virus'