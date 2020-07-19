July 19, 2020
Poshan
Joao Felix Back For Atletico Madrid's LaLiga Finale

Atletico Madrid head into their final LaLiga contest with Joao Felix back in contention after an ankle injury.

Omnisport 19 July 2020
Joao Felix arrived from Benfica in a €126million deal last year.
Joao Felix was included in Atletico Madrid's matchday squad for their final LaLiga clash of the season with Real Sociedad after recovering from an ankle injury.

(More Football News)

The Portugal forward came off in the 54th minute of Atleti's 3-0 victory over Real Mallorca this month and tests revealed he had suffered "a traumatic bone edema in the ankle".

He missed the draw at Celta Vigo and wins over Real Betis and Getafe, but the 20-year-old may now feature against Sociedad at the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday.

A brief Atleti statement read: "Joao Felix has received the medical green light and is fit to face Real Sociedad in the last LaLiga fixture.

"Our forward has recovered from his traumatic bone edema in the ankle and is at [Diego] Simeone's disposal for Sunday's match at the Wanda Metropolitano."

It provides a timely boost for Atleti, who are aiming to guarantee a third-place finish in LaLiga, ahead of the resumption of their Champions League campaign next month, where they face RB Leipzig in the quarter-finals.

All matches from the last eight onwards will take place in Lisbon as a straight knockout tournament.

Joao Felix arrived from Benfica in a €126million deal last year but has not always hit the heights in his debut campaign, scoring eight goals and supplying three assists in 34 appearances in all competitions.

