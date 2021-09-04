September 04, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Jadon Sancho To Miss England's Upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Jadon Sancho To Miss England's Upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

England said Sancho is expected to recover in time for United’s home match against Newcastle in the Premier League next Saturday

Agencies 04 September 2021, Last Updated at 5:50 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Jadon Sancho To Miss England's Upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
England's players Trent Alexander-Arnold, right, Jude Bellingham, center, and Jadon Sancho attend a training session at St George's Park, Burton.
AP Photo
Jadon Sancho To Miss England's Upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
outlookindia.com
2021-09-04T17:50:32+05:30

England will not play Jadon Sancho in its World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Poland after the Manchester United forward sustained what the national team described Saturday as a “minor knock” in training. (More Football News)

The injury ruled Sancho out of the 4-0 win over Hungary on Thursday and he has returned to United.

England said Sancho is expected to recover in time for United’s home match against Newcastle in the Premier League next Saturday. That could be the game where Cristiano Ronaldo makes his first appearance for United following his move from Juventus.

The 21-year-old Sancho moved to United from Borussia Dortmund in the offseason for $100 million.

England coach Gareth Southgate will not call up a replacement for the games against Andorra at Wembley Stadium on Sunday and Poland away on Wednesday.

England leads its qualifying group by five points after winning all four of its games so far.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Mohamed Salah Joins Egypt For FIFA World Cup Qualifier In Gabon

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Agencies Jadon Sancho Football England national football team World Cup qualifiers Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos