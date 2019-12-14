It's Very Difficult To Beat Virat Kohli's Team In India: Monty Panesar

England spinner Monty Panesar said that it's very difficult to beat India in India and hailed the skipper Virat Kohli for changing the dynamics of the team. (More Cricket News)

"It's very difficult to beat Virat's team in India. And I saw in the last Test match that it was all seamers taking the wickets. Like England, seamers were bowling most of the session and spinners were bowling maybe one over before Lunch. He has really changed the dynamics of the Indian team," Panesar told IANS on the sidelines of the Ekamra Sports Literature Festival in New Delhi on Saturday.

Panesar also hailed Kohli's discipline with regard to fitness, even saying that he might take a leaf out of the Indian captain's book while trying to make a comeback in first class cricket.

"I love his discipline with fitness. He is a Punjabi munda. And Punjabi people find it very difficult to get off their naan, rice, their carb based diets and its brilliant how he has done that. It's made the team fit as well. When I was seeing the Indian team at the World Cup I was thinking why is this team looking so fit. He is expecting that from his team mates."

Panesar last played a Test match for England in 2013 and has not played a first-class match in the County Circuit since 2016.

Panesar and Graeme Swann had famously led the way with the ball as England beat India away from home in a four-match Test series in 2012 after which India have never lost a Test series at home.

India, the top-ranked Test side, had recently beaten South Africa and Bangladesh at home.