It's Our Time To Win The Premier League: Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah said Liverpool's time to win the Premier League had come after their resounding 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Salah, Fabinho and Sadio Mane at Anfield saw Jurgen Klopp's men take another step towards a first league title in 30 years.

Liverpool could be crowned champions on Thursday if Manchester City fail to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Salah is thrilled to have Liverpool just two points away from a first league crown since 1990.

"I feel great," he told Sky Sports.

"Since I came here I said I want to win the Premier League with the team. The city didn't win it for a long time, so it was the right time.

"Maybe last year we had a chance to win it but Man City also performed really good and they deserved to win it. It's our time to win it and it's great."

Liverpool were dominant against Palace on their way to a 28th win in 31 league games this season.

Salah hailed the performance, with Liverpool now not in action again until July 2, when they visit City.

"We had a great performance today and all the players were unbelievable," the forward said.

"I'm happy about the result and looking forward to the next two games.

"I think all the players are motivated, everyone is motivated in his way – but everyone is motivated to win the league."