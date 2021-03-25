ISSF Shooting World Cup: India Win Silver In 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Team Event

March 25, 2021
The Indian team shots 43 in the gold medal showdown to finish behind the Polish team

PTI 25 March 2021
India team comprises Anjum Moudgil (in pics), Shreya Saksena and Gaayathri Nithyanadam
2021-03-25T16:12:33+05:30

The Indian trio of Anjum Moudgil, Shreya Saksena and Gaayathri Nithyanadam claimed the silver medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions team event of the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup in Delhi on Thursday. (More Sports News)

The Indian team shot 43 in the gold medal showdown to finish behind the Polish team, which scored 47 to grab the top prize.

Earlier, India had scored 1304 and 864 in the first and second qualifying rounds respectively.

The Polish team comprised Aneta Stankiewicz, Aleksandra Szutko and Natalia Kochanska.

The bronze medal went to the Indonesian team consisting of Vidya Rafika Rahmatan Toyyiba, Monica Daryanti and Audrey Zahra Dhiyaanisa, who beat the Hungarian troika of Lalita Gaspar, Eszter Denes and Lea Horvath 47-43.

With this medal, India's overall tally swelled to 20 with 9 gold, six silver and five bronze medals.

