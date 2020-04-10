ISSF Running Target World Championship Postponed Due To Coronavirus

The French Shooting Federation on Thursday postponed the ISSF Word Championship in Running Target which was scheduled to be held from June 9-19 in Chateaurox, France in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic which has wreaked a global havoc.

The event has been rescheduled to take place in 2021. Due to the outbreak of the deadly contagion, all the scheduled shooting events have been postponed.