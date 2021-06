Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch the Match 18 of Pakistan Super League 2021

It was not an ideal start for Islamabad United as the team went down to Lahore Qalandars in the first match. (More Cricket News)

Qalandars are the current table toppers. United have a decent batting attack boasting of Faf du Plessis and Andre Russell giving the team more fire power. Sarfaraz Ahmed will be looking to use the two to good affect against Gladiators.

READ: PSL 2021 In Abu Dhabi, Live Streaming

The pitch in Abu Dhabi has been on slower side making spinner hard tackle.

Average scores at Abu Dhabi have been around 162 with teams chasing winning on 13 occasions in 22 matches.

The likes of Plessis, Hasan Ali will have to guide the team back to winning ways.



Head-to-head: Both sides have met 12 times with Islamabad United winning 5 while Quetta Gladiators winning 7.

Check match and telecast details here:



Match: Pakistan Super League 2021 match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators

Date: June 11, 2021

Time: 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi



How to watch in India?

TV Channels: Sony Pictures Sports Networks

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Elsewhere...

Pakistan - Geo Super (Geo TV), PTV Sports; Sri Lanka - Sony Six (Peo TV, Dialog Television); UK - Sky Sports Cricket; Bangladesh - Sony Six; MENA - tapmad TV; South Africa - SuperSport; USA - Willow TV; New Zealand - SKY Sport NZ; Maldives - Sony Six (Medianet); Australia - tapmad TV; Canada - Willow TVl; Nepal - Sony Six (SimTV Nepal, NetTV Nepal); Caribbean/West Indies - Flow Sports; Rest of World - tapmad TV.



Likely XIs



Islamabad United:

Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Rohail Nazir (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Fawad Ahmed and Mohd Wasim Jr



Quetta Gladiators:

Faf du Plessis, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Cameron Delport, Azam Khan, Saim Ayub, Andre Russell, Mohammad Nawaz, Zahid Mahmood, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Shinwari.



Squads

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar and Zeeshan Zameer.



Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Nasir, Andre Russell (partially available), Anwar Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood and Zahir Khan.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine