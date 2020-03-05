ISL Franchise Mumbai City Part Ways With Head Coach Jorge Costa

ISL franchise Mumbai City FC on Thursday announced that its head coach Jorge Costa will be
leaving the club.
Jorge's contract expires shortly and has not been renewed.
The Islanders finished the 2019/20 ISL campaign in 5th place, just missing out on the final play-off position, stated a media release issued by the club.
Mumbai City CEO Indranil Das Blah said, "We would like to thank Jorge sincerely for his immense contribution to the club during his two seasons with us, including a memorable run
to the play-offs in his first season. Everyone at the club wishes Jorge well for the future."
Assistant coaches Marco Leite and Pedro Miguel Correia will also be leaving the Club, it was stated.
No NRC For Now; Will Be Later Done Transparently: BJP Spokesperson
8 Madhya Pradesh MLAs Confined In Haryana Hotel, BJP Trying To Topple Kamal Nath Govt: Congress
Coronavirus: 16 Italians Among 28 Tested Positive In India; Govt Says All International Passengers To Be Screened
200 New Foreigners Tribunals In Assam To Hear Pending Cases Till NRC Appeals Start
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
'Try Roaming Packs': Babul Supriyo To Rahul Gandhi After His Jibe At PM Modi
New Zealand Vs India, 2nd Test: Can't Deny That We Were 'Completely Outplayed' – Virat Kohli
PM Modi To Quit Twitter, Facebook? Social Media Abuzz Following PM's Tweet