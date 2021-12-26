Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United FC Face Defending Champions Mumbai City FC

NorthEast United are placed ninth in the 11-team points table, managing only two wins in eight games. They lost their previous encounter to ATK Mohun Bagan but showed a fighting spirit.

ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United FC Face Defending Champions Mumbai City FC
Mumbai City players Lalengmawia Ralte and Mandar Rao during a training session. | Courtesy: ISL

Trending

ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United FC Face Defending Champions Mumbai City FC
outlookindia.com
2021-12-26T19:27:13+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 26 Dec 2021, Updated: 26 Dec 2021 7:27 pm

\Smarting from a shock 0-3 defeat to Kerala Blasters, leaders Mumbai City FC will look to get back to winning ways and consolidate their position when they face strugglers NorthEast United FC in their Indian Super League match in Margao on Monday. (More Football News)

NorthEast United are placed ninth in the 11-team points table, managing only two wins in eight games. They lost their previous encounter to ATK Mohun Bagan but showed a fighting spirit.

Two days after Christmas and with the New Year fast approaching, Khalid Jamil's boys will be desperate to put on a 'festive' show for their fans with a win against Mumbai City FC.

The Islanders are reeling from a shock 0-3 defeat to Kerala Blasters FC and would be raring to get back on track against NorthEast United who have been inconsistent and lacking balance.

The Highlanders' shining light so far has been VP Suhair who became NorthEast United's all-time leading Indian scorer after scoring against ATK Mohun Bagan. He has scored six goals for the Highlanders, overtaking Seiminlel Doungel (5).

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Suhair has really thrived under Jamil, and this is shown by the remarkable
improvement in his goal-scoring rate shot quantity and the rate at which he is creating chances.

"They are a good team. We should be positive. We can beat them and we need to have the belief. We must as a team and as one unit," Jamil said.

Mumbai would like to believe the loss to Kerala was just a blip in their rich run of form. With 15 points from seven matches, the Des Buckingham-coached side would look to consolidate their place at the top of the tree.

Mumbai have nine different players contributing to a goal or an assist this season. They have five players with more three or more goal contributions.

No team has more players with three or more contributions this season. Igor Angulo has scored five goals while Ahmed Jahouh has five assists.

Apart from these two, Bipin Singh, Ygor Catatau and Cassio Gabriel have three goal contributions each, underlining a collective effort in the attacking third.

Mumbai also have goals coming from across the pitch and through all forms. They have nine goals via set pieces, the highest among any team this season. Their tally of eight open play goals is bettered only by ATK Mohun Bagan (11) and Kerala Blasters (10).

"Every team in this league is capable of beating anybody. We have seen that happen not only in our games but overall. Our job is to prepare and make sure we keep working hard," Buckingham said.

Defending champions Mumbai City and NorthEast United have played each other 14 times. The Highlanders have five wins while the Islanders have seven wins. Mumbai have won more games against NorthEast United than they have won against any other opposition. 

Tags

PTI Goa Football Indian Super League (ISL) NorthEast United FC Mumbai City Preview Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: Both Indian Openers Make Fifties For 3rd Time In South Africa

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: Both Indian Openers Make Fifties For 3rd Time In South Africa

Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: Himachal Pradesh Stun Tamil Nadu To Win Maiden Title

I-League 2021-22: Bizarre! Debutants Rajasthan United Left To Play With 9 Players

I-League 2021-22: TRAU, Indian Arrows Play Out Goal-less Draw In Season Opener

AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Joe Root Sets Batting Record - Day 1 Stats Highlights

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 1: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal Make Statement In First Session

ATP Cup 2022: Denis Shapovalov, Canadian Tennis Star, Tests Positive For Covid-19

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins Star As Australia Seize Day 1 At MCG Vs England

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Fire And Water

Fire And Water

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Advertisement

More from Sports

Desmond Tutu Dies: India, South Africa Cricketers Pay Tribute To Nobel Laureate In Centurion

Desmond Tutu Dies: India, South Africa Cricketers Pay Tribute To Nobel Laureate In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: Shreyas Iyer Snubbed As India Give Ajinkya Rahane Another Chance

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: Shreyas Iyer Snubbed As India Give Ajinkya Rahane Another Chance

SA Vs IND, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Day 1: KL Rahul Hits Century; India - 238/3 (78)

SA Vs IND, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Day 1: KL Rahul Hits Century; India - 238/3 (78)

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Michael Vaughan 'Surprised' At Stuart Broad’s Omission From MCG Test

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Michael Vaughan 'Surprised' At Stuart Broad’s Omission From MCG Test

Read More from Outlook

Committee To Look Into Withdrawal Of Controversial AFSPA From Nagaland

Committee To Look Into Withdrawal Of Controversial AFSPA From Nagaland

Outlook Web Desk / The Nagaland government has said that a committee will be formed to look into the withdrawal of the controversial Armed Force Special (Special Powers) Act.

Vaccination For Children Aged 15-18 | What We Know In 10 Points

Vaccination For Children Aged 15-18 | What We Know In 10 Points

Outlook Web Desk / In an address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a series of announcements on the next steps of vaccination for children and booster doses for frontline workers and people above the age of 60.

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 1 Live: KL Rahul Hits Century

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 1 Live: KL Rahul Hits Century

Jayanta Oinam / India have never won a Test match against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Follow here Day 1 live cricket scores of the first SA vs IND Test.

Yearender 2021: The Sweetest Year Of Mamata Banerjee's Life

Yearender 2021: The Sweetest Year Of Mamata Banerjee's Life

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / From winning Bengal Assembly Elections with a landslide majority to expanding into other states, all over India, Mamata Banerjee had 2021 as the sweetest year of her life.

Advertisement