Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC Share Spoils With Kerala Blasters After 1-1 Draw

The result means Kerala Blasters are now third in the ISL 2021-22 table with 13 points from eight matches while Jamshedpur are second, having the same number of points from eight games but ahead on goal difference.

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC Share Spoils With Kerala Blasters After 1-1 Draw
Jamshedpur FC's Greg Stewart curls one from a free-kick against Kerala Blasters. | Courtesy: ISL

Trending

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC Share Spoils With Kerala Blasters After 1-1 Draw
outlookindia.com
2021-12-26T22:19:05+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 26 Dec 2021, Updated: 26 Dec 2021 10:19 pm

Jamshedpur FC could not crown Greg Stewart's special goal with a victory as settled for a 1-1 draw with Kerala Blasters in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 match at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Sunday. (More Football News)

Stewart scored a stunning goal from a free kick in the 14th minute but his strike was cancelled out by Sahal Abdul Samad who scored a third successive goal in the 27th minute. Both teams looked for the winning goal but had to be content with a point in the end.

The result means Kerala Blasters are now third in the table with 13 points from eight matches while Jamshedpur are second, having the same number of points from eight games but ahead on goal scored.

Stewart showed early signs of continuing his purple patch with a wonderful first touch to receive a ball on the edge of the box but the Scottish forward's attempt went wide of goal.
Minutes later, the 31-year old scored an incredible goal from a free-kick after Boris Singh was hacked down by Harmanjot Khabra on the inside left channel.

Showing skill of the highest order, Stewart curled a left-footer around the Jamshedpur wall to beat the keeper all ends up and nestle in the back of the net off the crossbar.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Kerala did not take long to equalise largely due to Alvaro Vazquez's spadework as he spun around Peter Hartley and then skipped past another white shirt to shoot on goal, only for TP Rehenesh to dive low and pull off a good save but as far as Samal who turned in the rebound to extend his scoring spree.

At halftime, both teams went into the break with the scores level. Soon after the restart, Stewart picked up a yellow card for a challenge on Khabra and at the other end Vazquez's delicious chip came off the crossbar after Hartley uncharacteristically failed to clear the ball.

Both sides upped the ante and it was end to end stuff in the last half hour or so. Vazquez forced Rehenesh into action with a low shot that went out for a corner while Jitendra Singh's volley from outside the box took a deflection and went straight to the keeper.
There were chances for both teams in the dying minutes but it ended as it started.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Goa Football Indian Super League (ISL) Kerala Blasters Jamshedpur FC Indian football Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: Bartholomew Ogbeche Hits Brace As Hyderabad FC Thrash Odisha FC 6-1

ISL 2021-22: Bartholomew Ogbeche Hits Brace As Hyderabad FC Thrash Odisha FC 6-1

Yearender: Transforming Fandom, 2021 Has Been The Year Of Sports NFTs

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: Mohammed Shami Puts India In Driver's Seat Against South Africa

IND Vs SA, 1st Test: Mohammed Shami Breaks Ravichandran Ashwin's Record En Route To 200 Wickets

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: Fastest To 100 Dismissals, Rishabh Pant Breaks MS Dhoni, Wriddhiman Saha's Record

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: Mohammed Shami Beauty Bamboozles Aiden Markram - WATCH

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah Injury Scare, Pacer Leaves Field With Sprain

Australian Open 2022: Dominic Thiem Pulls Out With Serious Wrist Injury

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: Winless East Bengal Part Ways With Head Coach Jose Manuel Diaz

ISL 2021-22: Winless East Bengal Part Ways With Head Coach Jose Manuel Diaz

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan’s Juan Ferrando Vows To Put Emotions Aside Vs Old Club FC Goa

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan’s Juan Ferrando Vows To Put Emotions Aside Vs Old Club FC Goa

U-19 Asia Cup Cricket: Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Match Cancelled Due To COVID-19

U-19 Asia Cup Cricket: Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Match Cancelled Due To COVID-19

World Rapid Chess Championship 2021: Defending Champion Koneru Humpy Bounces Back In Style

World Rapid Chess Championship 2021: Defending Champion Koneru Humpy Bounces Back In Style

Read More from Outlook

Delhi On Yellow Alert As Covid-19 Cases Spike: Here's What's Open And What's Not

Delhi On Yellow Alert As Covid-19 Cases Spike: Here's What's Open And What's Not

Outlook Web Desk / The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday sounded a yellow alert and ordered the closure of schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms with immediate effect.

Haridwar Dharam Sansad: Pakistan Lodges Strong Protest Against Hate Speech In India

Haridwar Dharam Sansad: Pakistan Lodges Strong Protest Against Hate Speech In India

Seema Guha / Pakistan summoned Indian Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad, Suresh Kumar over the open call for violence against Muslims in an event in Haridwar.

1st Test, Day 3: Shami Fifer Rocks SA; IND Lead By 146 Runs

1st Test, Day 3: Shami Fifer Rocks SA; IND Lead By 146 Runs

Jayanta Oinam / Catch Day 3 highlights and cricket scores of the first Test between South Africa vs India at Centurion.

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Ashutosh Sharma / The mob lynching of a young man inside a Gurudwara near Nijampur village in Kapurthala in Punjab has led to arrests and outrage.

Advertisement