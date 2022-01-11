Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC Go Top With Scrappy 1-0 Win Against East Bengal

With 19 points from 11 matches, Jamshedpur FC now occupy the top spot in Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 table. East Bengal remain winless in 11 matches and are at the bottom.

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC Go Top With Scrappy 1-0 Win Against East Bengal
Ishan Pandita, left, scored a late goal against East Bengal to take Jamshedpur FC top of the pile. | Courtesy: ISL

Trending

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC Go Top With Scrappy 1-0 Win Against East Bengal
outlookindia.com
2022-01-11T23:05:38+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 11 Jan 2022, Updated: 11 Jan 2022 11:05 pm

A resilient performance from Jamshedpur FC saw them win 1-0 against East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 in Bambolim, Goa on Tuesday. (More Football News)

The result allowed Owen Coyle's men to leapfrog the competition and reach first place in the points table with 19 points.

Ishan Pandita (88') was the difference-maker after scoring another late goal with a towering header to secure three points for Jamshedpur FC.

The early exchanges saw both teams create half chances as there was little to separate the teams. Arindam Bhattacharja was called into action in the 27th minute after Murray found space behind the defensive line.

The goalkeeper did well to leave the box and make the clearance. No major scoring chances fell to either team until the half-hour mark.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Boris Singh had a good chance to open the scoring in the final stages of the first half. The winger found himself unmarked inside the box but his header was disappointing and went way above the crossbar.

Despite dominating the possession and creating more attacking opportunities, JFC was not able to score as both teams went into the break without scoring.

The Men of Steel started the second half on the front foot, with Jordan Murray hitting the crossbar with a looping header. Influential defender Adil Khan had to be replaced just before the hour mark by Darren Sidoel due to an injury.

Murray then had another shot saved by Arindam who parried the ball away with a strong right hand.

The last 15-minutes saw JFC attack with more intensity. Murray was again on target in the 85th minute but his right-footed shot lacked the power to beat the SCEB custodian. However, it was Ishan Pandita yet again who scored a late goal to break SCEB hearts. The striker scored with a precise header after meeting with Greg Stewart’s corner.

Pandita’s goal was enough to secure the win and propel JFC to the top of the league table. 

Tags

PTI Goa Football Indian Super League (ISL) Jamshedpur FC East Bengal Indian football Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli, Kagiso Rabada Steal The Show On Day 1 — Stats Highlights

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli, Kagiso Rabada Steal The Show On Day 1 — Stats Highlights

New Zealand Legend Ross Taylor Retires From Test Cricket By Bagging A Wicket - Watch Video

ISL 2021-22: Aiming Table Top, Kerala Blasters Face Resurgent Odisha FC

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli Fights Lone Battle As South Africa Take Day 1 Honours

Newsreaders Call Novak Djokovic A 'Lying, Sneaky A***hole' In Leaked Tape - VIDEO

Mary Kom, Amit Panghal Among Six Olympians Added To National Boxing Camp

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli Toils Hard To Save India, Hits His 2nd Slowest Fifty

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Defiant Virat Kohli Lead India's Fightback — Tea Report

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

Blaze Of Sorrow

Blaze Of Sorrow

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

In Pics 10 Best Off Beat Movies On Love

In Pics 10 Best Off Beat Movies On Love

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND: Virat Kohli Given Not Out Despite Spike On UltraEdge - Here’s Why

SA Vs IND: Virat Kohli Given Not Out Despite Spike On UltraEdge - Here’s Why

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Rare Sight As Virat Kohli Hits Kagiso Rabada For A Six — WATCH

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Rare Sight As Virat Kohli Hits Kagiso Rabada For A Six — WATCH

IPL 2022: BCCI Officially Approves Lucknow, Ahmedabad Franchises As Two New Teams

IPL 2022: BCCI Officially Approves Lucknow, Ahmedabad Franchises As Two New Teams

National Youth Festival: PM Narendra Modi To Virtually Inaugurate 25th Edition

National Youth Festival: PM Narendra Modi To Virtually Inaugurate 25th Edition

Read More from Outlook

Time Of The Living Dead: How Zombie Films Have Dealt With Apocalypse

Time Of The Living Dead: How Zombie Films Have Dealt With Apocalypse

Jai Arjun Singh / How zombie films, or almost-zombie films, have dealt with the apocalypse, social crisis and personal desolation

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

Harsh Kumar / Crypto Fear and Greed Index measure the sentiment of the cryptocurrency market. While it is an indicator of the overall market sentiment, an investing decision has to be based on several other inputs.

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Kohli, Rabada Steal The Show On Day 1 — Stats

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Kohli, Rabada Steal The Show On Day 1 — Stats

Syed Pervez Qaiser / India captain Virat Kohli and South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada revived their famed rivalry on Day 1 of the third Test in Cape Town.

Beware Of BNPL: Buy Now But Know How Much You Will Have To Pay Later

Beware Of BNPL: Buy Now But Know How Much You Will Have To Pay Later

Madhuparna Roy Sukul / Small loans and no paperwork make BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes an attractive choice, but know that they are riddled with risks for the indisciplined borrower

Advertisement