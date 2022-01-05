Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022
ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC Move To Top After Thrilling Draw With ATK Mohun Bagan

Thanks to the draw, Hyderabad FC have climbed to the top of the table with 16 points from nine matches. Mumbai City also have 16 points, but Hyderabad have a better goal difference. ATK Mohun Bagan are third with 15 points.

ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC Move To Top After Thrilling Draw With ATK Mohun Bagan
Hyderabad FC players celebrate after Javier Siverio scored an injury time equaliser against ATK Mohun Bagan during their ISL 2021-22 match. | Courtesy: ISL

ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC Move To Top After Thrilling Draw With ATK Mohun Bagan
outlookindia.com
2022-01-05T23:09:44+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 05 Jan 2022, Updated: 05 Jan 2022 11:09 pm

Hyderabad FC displaced defending champions Mumbai City at the of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 points table following their scintillating 2-2 draw for ATK Mohun Bagan at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda in Goa on Wednesday. (More Football News)

David Williams scored the fastest goal in the ISL history to give ATK Mohun Bagan an early lead by but Javier Siverio scored an injury-time goal to help Hyderabad FC share spoils with the former champions.

Thanks to the draw, Hyderabad have climbed to the top of the table with 16 points from nine matches (four wins, four draws and one defeat). Mumbai also have 16 points and more wins from 16 matches, but Hyderabad have a better goal difference.

ATK Mohun Bagan moved to the third spot with 15 points from nine outings. Kerala Blasters are fourth with 14, ahead of Chennaiyin FC (also with 14 points).

Williams, playing ahead of Roy Krishna who started on the bench, took just 12 seconds to score before Bartholomew Ogbeche continued his goalscoring spree with an equaliser in the 18th minute for the Nizams.

An own goal from Asish Rai (64th) almost poured cold water on Hyderabad's hopes of going top of the tree before substitute Siverio flicked a loopy ball inside the box into the goal.

Williams racked up his record goal with a powerful strike from outside the box that went in kissing Hyderabad keeper Laxmikant Kattimani's gloves after Hugo Boumous set him up.

The experienced Kattimani could have done better but at the other end, his opposite number Amrinder Singh committed an even worse blunder in the 18th minute when he failed to hold on to a simple catch and the ball fell to Ogbeche.

The in-form Nigerian striker made no mistake, slamming the ball into an open net to net his ninth goal of the campaign.

Amrinder was at fault once again as he passed the ball to Ogbeche where he should be cleared but the Hyderabad marksman could not make the most of it.

ATKMB suffered a setback when Carl McHugh had to be replaced just on the cusp of halftime after the Irish midfielder suffered a concussion and had to be taken off the field in an ambulance.

Before halftime, Boumous picked up his fourth yellow card meaning he will miss the next game.

The second half saw Hyderabad put up a solid defensive display until Williams dribbled past Akash Mishra and crossed for Joni Kauko, who nodded in expertly at the far post off a slight deflection from Asish Rai. The goal was however adjudged an own goal by Rai.

Having taken the lead for the second time in the game, the Mariners kept pushing for that insurance goal. And Liston Colaco came close to scoring from a crisp Williams reverse pass.

Juan Ferrando added teeth upfront with the introduction of Roy Krishna in the 72nd minute in place of Williams, who capped off a superb display.

Just when it looked like ATKMB would scrape through, Siverio made sure Hyderabad went top of the heap with an opportunistic strike.

Mohun Bagan next play Odisha FC on Saturday while Hyderabad face Blasters on Sunday. Mumbai can reclaim the top spot on Friday when they meet winless East Bengal.

