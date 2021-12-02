Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 05, 2021
ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC, Jamshedpur FC Share Points After Cagey 1-1 Draw

Greg Stewart scored a fine solo goal in the 41st minute to give Jamshedpur FC the lead but Bart Ogbeche (56’) found the equaliser for Hyderabad FC after a well-worked move at the edge of the box with Joao Victor.

Greg Stewart, centre, celebrates with Jamshedpur FC teammates after scoring a goal against Hyderabad FC during their ISL 2021-22 match in Bambolim on December 2, 2021. | Courtesy: ISL

2021-12-02T23:21:37+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 02 Dec 2021, Updated: 02 Dec 2021 11:21 pm

Hyderabad FC came from a goal down against Jamshedpur to earn a point in their third Indian Super League clash Bambolim on Thursday. (More Football News)

Greg Stewart scored a fine solo goal in the 41st minute while Bart Ogbeche (56’) found the net after a well worked move at the edge of the box with Joao Victor.

With just a point in the bag, HFC remain in 6th place with four points from their first three league games of the current campaign.

Manolo Marquez’s men started off brightly and had a couple of chances to score early in the game that fell to Juanan and Joel Chianese but it was the Red Miners who found a foothold in the game and started to test Laxmikant Kattimani’s goal with increased consistency as the half grew old.

And finally, thanks to a bit of skill and a superb finish from Stewart, the hosts took a lead going into the break as Manolo had a tough team talk waiting for the men in yellow.

Hyderabad did come out a stronger unit, and put pressure on the Jamshedpur backline, that wilted with some superb passing just outside the box. A move that ended with a composed Ogbeche finish gave Hyderabad the equalizer with more than half an hour to play.

Both teams pushed hard for the winner, as Manolo introduced the likes of Rohit Danu (at half time) and Javi Siverio to push for a win but Owen Coyle’s men showed good resistance and managed to even test Kattimani at the other end.

The likes of Joao Victor, Juanan, Asish Rai and Bart Ogbeche were superb for Hyderabad but the efforts were just not enough to register back-to-back wins for the club.

Tags

PTI Goa Football Indian football Indian Super League (ISL) Jamshedpur FC Hyderabad FC Sports
