July 25, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC Ropes In Striker Jobby Justin

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC Ropes In Striker Jobby Justin

Justin made his ISL debut with ATK in their title-winning campaign of 2019-20 making 10 appearances.

PTI 25 July 2021, Last Updated at 9:02 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC Ropes In Striker Jobby Justin
Striker Jobby Justin played for ATK Mohun Bagan last season in ISL.
Courtesy: Twitter
ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC Ropes In Striker Jobby Justin
outlookindia.com
2021-07-25T21:02:13+05:30

Two-time Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC on Sunday announced the signing of striker Jobby Justin on a two-year contract ahead of the upcoming season. (More Football News)

Justin made his ISL debut with ATK in their title-winning campaign of 2019-20 making 10 appearances. However, the Thiruvananthapuram-born footballer was ruled out of the following season due to a ligament injury.

The forward, who grew up playing on the beaches of Vettucaud, was also a vital cog in East Bengal's second-place finish in the 2018-19 I-League season. His nine goal tally for the Red and Gold Brigade was the third highest in the league that season.

 "Being a South Indian, I always wanted to play for a south-based team and when a prestigious club like Chennaiyin FC came calling, it was an easy decision for me," Justin was quoted as saying in a release.

CFC co-owner Vita Dani said, "Jobby’s signing boosts an area that we were lacking in last season. We are happy to have an Indian player with such attacking intent and I am sure he will fit in seamlessly in our family."

The 27-year old Justin possesses the pace, skills and aerial ability to provide much needed depth to Chennaiyin FC’s attack alongside youngster Rahim Ali.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Tokyo Olympics: Live Streaming, India's Full Schedule On Day 4 (July 26) - A Historic Day For Fencer Bhavani Devi

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Chennaiyin FC Indian Super League (ISL) Indian football Football Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos