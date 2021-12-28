Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021
ISL 2021-22: Bartholomew Ogbeche Hits Brace As Hyderabad FC Thrash Odisha FC 6-1

The result means Hyderabad remain second in the points table with 15 points from eight games while Odisha are seventh in the table having 10 points from eight matches. Ogbeche is now the top-scorer with eight goals to his name.

ISL 2021-22: Bartholomew Ogbeche Hits Brace As Hyderabad FC Thrash Odisha FC 6-1
Hyderabad FC players celebrate a goal against Odisha FC during their ISL 2021-22 match. | Courtesy: ISL

ISL 2021-22: Bartholomew Ogbeche Hits Brace As Hyderabad FC Thrash Odisha FC 6-1
2021-12-28T23:13:46+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 11:13 pm

Bartholomew Ogbeche scored a brace on either side of halftime as Hyderabad FC recorded an emphatic 6-1 win over Odisha FC in the Hero Indian Super League in Bambolim on Tuesday. (More Football News)

Ogbeche scored in the 39th and 60th minute after Hector Rodas turned one in his own net in the 9th minute to hand Hyderabad an early lead.

Edu Garcia (54th), Javier Siverio (72nd) and Joao Victor (86 P) got on the scoresheet for Hyderabad in a mind-blowing second-half display. For Odisha, Juanan scored an own goal in the 16th minute to make it 1-1, but after that, it was one-way traffic till the final whistle.

The result means Hyderabad remain second in the points table with 15 points from eight games while Odisha are seventh in the table having 10 points from eight matches. Ogbeche is now the top-scorer with eight goals to his name.

The game got off to an eventful start as Hyderabad FC went ahead in the ninth minute. Edu Garcia swung in a delightful free-kick at the near post with Joao Victor flicking it on as the ball took a deflection off Hector Rodas and went in.

Hyderabad's joy was short-lived as Odisha equalised. It was almost a repeat of Hyderabad's opener as Javier Hernandez's free-kick came off a host of bodies inside the box and squirmed in off Juanan's chest.

Soon after the goal, Odisha had a golden opportunity to go ahead but Jonathas Cristian fluffed his lines from close after Nandhakumar Sekar had whipped in a delectable cross which went past a diving Chinglensana Singh.

Odisha turned on the heat with a couple of gilt-edged chances before Ogbeche made it 2-1 with a thumping header from a Edu Garcia cross.

At halftime, Hyderabad led 2-1 but in the second half, they swept Odisha off their feat with a scintillating performance.

Edu Garcia started the onslaught with a buccaneering run, getting the better of a defender and firing home into the right bottom corner.

At the hour mark, Odisha made it 4-1 riding Ogbeche's second goal on the night as the striker took a deft first touch to then slam home a crisp left-footer past the keeper and into the bottom corner.

Ogbeche was replaced by Javier Siverio in the 68th minute and the latter found the back of the net minutes after coming on, tucking in a Juanan ball into the net.

Siverio won a penalty five minutes to full time after Gaurav Bora brought him down inside the box. Joao Victor stepped up and slotted it past the keeper from the spot. 

Football Indian Super League (ISL) Hyderabad FC Odisha FC
