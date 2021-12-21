Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
ISL 2021-22: AIFF Show Causes East Bengal’s Antonio Perosevic For Offence Against Referee

East Bengal’s Antonio Perosevic was charged with violent conduct against the referee after he was shown a red card in an ISL 2021-22 game against NorthEast United FC. He will have time till December 23 to reply.

East Bengal’s Antonio Perosevic (L) in action against NorthEast United FC during an ISL 2021-22 encounter. | ISL

2021-12-21T12:07:42+05:30
Published: 21 Dec 2021, Updated: 21 Dec 2021 12:07 pm

The All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) disciplinary committee on Tuesday charged East Bengal player Antonio Perosevic with ‘violent conduct against referee’ following his red card incident during their Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 match against NorthEast United FC on December 17. (More Football News)

The player was show caused by the national federation's disciplinary body. The game took place at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda. The charge notice issued by the committee states Perosevic was ‘expelled for using excessive force against referee’.

“Perosevic has been reported violating Article 48.1.2 of the AIFF Disciplinary Code,” an ISL media release read. He faces ‘sanctions for serious infringement punishable by an expulsion undertaken against Match Officials’, according to Article 50 of the Code.

The player has been provided time till December 23 to submit a reply, defending his actions. Perosevic will remain ineligible for selection as he serves an automatic one-match ban in East Bengal’s next game against Hyderabad FC on December 23.

