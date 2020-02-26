ISL 2019-20 Playoffs Live Streaming: Who Play Whom In Semi-Finals, When And Where To Watch

In the final league match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 season, former champions Chennayin FC played out a 2-2 with perennial bridesmaids NorthEast United FC at Guwahati on Tuesday (February 25). (More Football News)

The result meant that Chennai finished fourth, while NorthEast settled with ninth place in the ten-team league round. The top team qualified for the 2021 AFC Champions League and ISL playoffs. Teams from second to fourth made up the ISL semi-final line-ups.

Here's how the final 2019–20 Indian Super League table looked like:

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 GOA 18 12 3 3 46 23 23 39 2 ATK 18 10 4 4 33 16 17 34 3 BFC 18 8 6 4 22 13 9 30 4 CHE 18 8 5 5 32 26 6 29 5 MUM 18 7 5 6 25 29 -4 26 6 ODI 18 7 4 7 28 31 -3 25 7 KBFC 18 4 7 7 29 32 -3 19 8 JAM 18 4 6 8 22 35 -13 18 9 NEUFC 18 2 8 8 16 30 -14 14 10 HYD 18 2 4 12 21 39 -18 10

Here's the 2019–20 Indian Super League playoffs schedule:

Semi-finals:

1) Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa

- 1st leg at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai on February 29, 2020.

- 2nd leg at Fatorda Stadium, Margao on March 7, 2020.

2) Bengaluru vs ATK

- 1st leg at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru on March 1, 2020.

2) 2nd leg at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata, on March 8, 2020.

TV Channels: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar, Jio TV

Best performances:

1) FC Goa - Runners-up twice in 2015 and 2018-19

2) Chennaiyin - Two-time champions in 2015 and 2017-18

3) Bengaluru FC - Defending champions; runners-up in 2018-19

4) ATK - Two-time champions in 2014 and 2016.

The final will be played on March 14, 2020 at Fatorda Stadium, Margao.