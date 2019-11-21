Poshan
IPL Soccer: Sunny Leone Buys Stake In Jaz Dhami Co-Owned Outfit

IPL Soccer founder Sany Supra expressed his joy on having Sunny Leone on board. The tournament starts in June 2020

IANS 21 November 2019
outlookindia.com
2019-11-21T18:26:54+0530

Bollywood star Sunny Leone has bought a stake in the Leicester Galactos team of IPL Soccer, a celebrity-owned seven-a-side indoor football tournament held in the UK. (More Football News)

Sunny's team is co-owned by Jaz Dhami.

Sunny said: "Sports speak a global language and it's my pleasure that I get the chance to encourage emerging talent. IPL Soccer gives the right kind of exposure, facilities and platform to the soccer players.

Former England football star Micheal Owen brand ambassador of the league.

"Sport is one of the few institutions that can break down barriers and stereotypes. Providing fully inclusive opportunities for all are at the core of the IPL soccer Programme," said Owen.

The "Mastizaade" star recently posted the video of her kicking the ball at a goalpost, alongside the caption, "What's my name.. what's my name?"

IPL Soccer founder Sany Supra expressed his joy on having Sunny Leone on board.

"Football and the Entertainment world together to showcase across the globe," he stated.

The tournament helmed in UK will flag off in June 2020.

IANS Sunny Leone IPL Soccer Football Sports
