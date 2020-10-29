IPL: Ravi Shastri's 'Surya Namaskar' A Dig At India's Cricket Selectors For Snubbing Suryakumar Yadav?

Head coach of the Indian cricket team Ravi Shastri has urged Suryakumar Yadav to "stay strong and patient" after the Mumbai Indians batsman was not piked for India's tour of Australia immediately after the IPL in UAE. (FULL IPL COVERAGE)



Suryakumar Yadav has been a consistent performer for Mumbai Indians. At a time when several performers in this edition of the IPL in UAE have been rewarded with tickets to Australia, Suryakumar has been ignored by the national selectors.



On Wednesday, Suryakumar impressed with an unbeaten 43-ball 79 as Mumbai Indians stormed into the IPL playoffs after a five-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi. The 30-year-old right-hander smashed 10 fours and three sixes.



"Surya namaskar. Stay strong and patient @surya_14kumar #MIvsRCB," Shastri, who is in Dubai, tweeted after the match.







After the win, Suryakumar took his helmet off and signalled to the dressing room reminding them "to keep faith in him as he will get the job done".



His innings earned praise from several former stars with ex-Indian opener Virender Sehwag saying it won't be long before Yadav dons the Indian jersey.



"Bandey mein hai Dum. Jaldi number aayega no doubt. 3 blockbuster seasons in a row. Brilliant innings from Suryakumar Yadav and a wonderful win for Mumbai. #MIvsRCB" Sehwag tweeted.

Brilliant innings from Suryakumar Yadav and a wonderful win for Mumbai. #MIvsRCB pic.twitter.com/DbvmQPkP9z — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 28, 2020



"What a knock by @surya_14kumar! Don't know what else he can do to wear the national colours! Brilliant knock a treat to watch and hope to see you do the same in the Indian colours soon! #MIvsRCB #IPL," former chairman of selectors Krishnamachari Srikkanth tweeted.

What a knock by @surya_14kumar! Don't know what else he can do to wear the national colours! Brilliant knock a treat to watch and hope to see you do the same in the Indian colours soon! #MIvsRCB #IPL — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) October 28, 2020

Suryakumar has so far scored 362 runs from 12 matches at an average of 40.22. The legendary Sachin Tendulkar and veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh also lauded him.

"Important win for @mipaltan. Fantastic innings by @surya_14kumar. Calm and composed as ever. Way to go!," Tendulkar said.

Way to go!#MIvRCB #IPL2020 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 28, 2020

"Class inn yet again @surya_14kumar hope selectors are watching him play.. well played @mipaltan @IPL," Harbhajan tweeted.

"Class inn yet again @surya_14kumar hope selectors are watching him play.. well played @mipaltan @IPL," Harbhajan tweeted. (With PTI inputs)

