IPL In UAE: CSK Captain MS Dhoni Offers His Business Class Seat To Help Passenger - VIDEO

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni never fails to amaze. The 39-year-old, who recently retired from international cricket has won hearts with his virtuoso performance on the field. (More Cricket News)

But despite his unrivaled success, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper remains down to earth, ever ready to help others.

A viral video from CSK's flight to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has emerged on social media, wherein Dhoni is seen talking to team-mates.

But, a Twitter user, who shared the video, claimed that Dhoni had offered him his seat, saying "Your legs are too long, sit in my seat (Business Class), I'll sit in Economy."

When a man who’s seen it all, done it all in Cricket tells you, “Your legs are too long, sit in my seat (Business Class), I’ll sit in Economy.” The skipper never fails to amaze me. @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/bE3W99I4P6 — george (@georgejohn1973) August 21, 2020

Indian players of three-time IPL champions CSK had reached UAE on Friday.

The IPL starts on September 19.