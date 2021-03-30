IPL 2021: No 'Soft Signal' In Indian Premier League As BCCI Issues New Playing Conditions

The much-maligned umpires' "soft signal" will not be seen during the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announces new playing conditions. (More Cricket News)

As per the new rule, the on-field umpire's "soft signal" will not have any bearing on the third umpire's decision, reported Cricbuzz citing a mail from the BCCI. "The on-field umpire giving soft signal while referring the decision to the third umpire will not be applicable," it quoted.

It's worth noting that Indian captain Virat Kohli had questioned the concept of requiring "conclusive proofs" to overturn a "soft signal" of the field umpires, saying that rules should be made simpler so that teams do not suffer in high-stake games. His remarks came after

the fourth T20I against England, in which there were at least two dismissals that benefitted England for want of conclusive proofs.

"Should both on-field umpires require assistance from the third umpire to make a decision, the bowler's end umpire shall firstly take a decision on-field after consulting with the striker's end umpire, before consulting by two-way radio with the third umpire. Such consultation shall be initiated by the bowler's end umpire to the third umpire by making the shape of a TV screen with his/her hands. The third umpire shall determine whether the batsman has been caught, whether the delivery was a bump ball, or if the batsman willfully obstructed the field. In case of a fair catch, the third umpire will use all the technological support available to him/her. The third umpire shall communicate his/her decision," BCCI explained.

The Indian cricket board also comes down heavily on time consumption., imposing a 90-minute cap. Teams will now need to complete the 20th over in 90 minutes. Previously, the 20th over was to start by the 90th minute.

"As a measure to control the match timings, the 20th over in each innings is now included in 90 minutes, earlier the 20th over was to start on or before the 90th minute," it added.

The 2021 edition of the world's premier T20 league starts on April 6 with a mouth-watering clash between Rohit Sharma defending champions Mumbai Indians and Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine