IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma Flies Into UAE With Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav

Less than a day after England versus India fifth and final Test match at Old Trafford was cancelled on Friday due to a COVID scare in the tourists’ camp, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav landed in Abu Dhabi for the second leg of the Indian Premier League 2021. (More Cricket News)

The trio will undergo mandatory six-day quarantine and a series of RT-PCR tests before they can join the team bio-bubble and take the field.

“Mumbai Indians flew in three of its Indian contingent members, captain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav, to Abu Dhabi on a private charter flight,” read a franchise’s statement.

“The trio, along with their families, arrived today morning and will now undergo 6 days hard quarantine, starting today as per the IPL's guidelines,” it further added.

After Team India assistant physio Yogesh Parmar tested COVID positive on Thursday, the fifth Test was cancelled. The BCCI asked individual IPL franchises to make their own arrangements to fly out the players to UAE.

The Mumbai Indians media release also mentioned that all members had returned negative RT-PCR results before boarding the flight to Abu Dhabi.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the first match of the UAE leg of the IPL 2021. Mumbai Indians were fourth on the points table before the tournament was postponed while CSK were second, behind leaders Delhi Capitals.