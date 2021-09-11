Saturday, Sep 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Sports IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma Flies Into UAE With Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma Flies Into UAE With Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma Flies Into UAE With Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav
Rohit Sharma (L) and Jasprit Bumrah will play a vital role in Mumbai Indians' quest for sixth IPL title in UAE. | BCCI

Indian cricketers have wasted little time to join the IPL bandwagon in UAE after the Manchester Test was cancelled

Trending

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma Flies Into UAE With Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav
outlookindia.com
2021-09-11T18:37:18+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

11 September 2021, Last Updated at 6:37 pm

Less than a day after England versus India fifth and final Test match at Old Trafford was cancelled on Friday due to a COVID scare in the tourists’ camp, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav landed in Abu Dhabi for the second leg of the Indian Premier League 2021. (More Cricket News)

The trio will undergo mandatory six-day quarantine and a series of RT-PCR tests before they can join the team bio-bubble and take the field.

“Mumbai Indians flew in three of its Indian contingent members, captain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav, to Abu Dhabi on a private charter flight,” read a franchise’s statement.

“The trio, along with their families, arrived today morning and will now undergo 6 days hard quarantine, starting today as per the IPL's guidelines,” it further added.

After Team India assistant physio Yogesh Parmar tested COVID positive on Thursday, the fifth Test was cancelled. The BCCI asked individual IPL franchises to make their own arrangements to fly out the players to UAE.

The Mumbai Indians media release also mentioned that all members had returned negative RT-PCR results before boarding the flight to Abu Dhabi.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the first match of the UAE leg of the IPL 2021. Mumbai Indians were fourth on the points table before the tournament was postponed while CSK were second, behind leaders Delhi Capitals.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Rohit Sharma Jasprit Bumrah Suryakumar Yadav UAE Cricket Mumbai Indians (MI) BCCI (Board of Control For Cricket in India) COVID 19 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Ramiz Raja To Take Over As Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman On Monday

Ramiz Raja To Take Over As Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman On Monday

Neeraj Chopra Fulfills Another Dream After Tokyo Olympics Gold - Here's How!

IPL 2021: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes Pull Out Of UAE Leg

IPL Is Priority, Why Indian Cricket Team Did Not Play At Old Trafford, Dinesh Karthik Explains

Randhir Singh Appointed As Olympic Council of Asia Acting President

‘My friends, with each passing day I feel a little better’ – Pele Writes From Hospital Bed

ISL 2021-22 Likely To Introduce 9:30 PM Weekend Double Headers Matches

Aiden Markram, Bowlers Power South Africa Beat Sri Lanka In T20 Series Opener

Photo Gallery

Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR; Waterlogging, Traffic Jam Hit City

Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR; Waterlogging, Traffic Jam Hit City

Venice Film Festival 2021

Venice Film Festival 2021

Mexico Landslide: At Least 1 Dead, 10 Missing In Landslide Near Mexico City

Mexico Landslide: At Least 1 Dead, 10 Missing In Landslide Near Mexico City

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

Advertisement

More from Sports

'Remember England Gesture After 26/11 Mumbai Attacks,' - Sunil Gavaskar Lauds India's Plan To Reschedule Manchester Test

'Remember England Gesture After 26/11 Mumbai Attacks,' - Sunil Gavaskar Lauds India's Plan To Reschedule Manchester Test

FIFA Lifts Five-day Ban On Premier League’s South American Players

FIFA Lifts Five-day Ban On Premier League’s South American Players

US Open 2021: Novak Djokovic Beats Alexander Zverev To Reach 31st Grand Slam Final

US Open 2021: Novak Djokovic Beats Alexander Zverev To Reach 31st Grand Slam Final

Former Bayern Munich Star Jerome Boateng Guilty Of Domestic Violence; Fined 1.8m Euros

Former Bayern Munich Star Jerome Boateng Guilty Of Domestic Violence; Fined 1.8m Euros

Read More from Outlook

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Resigns Ahead Of Assembly Elections 2022

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Resigns Ahead Of Assembly Elections 2022

The reasons behind Rupani's resignation are not clear yet. The BJP can now look to either appoint a new chief minister to succeed Rupani (a new cabinet will also need to be brought in), hold an assembly election ahead of schedule or let the state come under President's rule.

India, Australia Hold Inaugural ‘Two-Plus-Two Dialogue’

India, Australia Hold Inaugural ‘Two-Plus-Two Dialogue’

The high-level foreign and defence ministerial dialogue is aimed at further ramping up overall defence and strategic cooperation including in the Indo-Pacific amid China's increasing military assertiveness in the region.

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes Withdraw From UAE Leg

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes Withdraw From UAE Leg

It is learnt that all the three players want to spend some family time before being on the road for few months

My Name Is Shahrukh Khan

My Name Is Shahrukh Khan

What was it like to be a Muslim after 9/11? Even Shah Rukh Khan couldn’t escape the prison of definitions. In 2013, he penned an essay for Outlook I REPLUG

Advertisement