April 08, 2021
Poshan
IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders Took Chartered Flight To Chennai

Kolkata Knight Riders will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening match of the Indian Premier League 2021 at Chepauk on Sunday

PTI 08 April 2021
After the Chennai leg, KKR will return to Mumbai and then head to Ahmedabad and Bengaluru for their concluding leg
Composite: Twitter Screengrabs
2021-04-08T17:47:19+05:30

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday embarked on the journey to Chennai for their first three matches of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League to begin on Friday. (More Cricket News)

Barring the trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson and Pat Cummins, who are already quarantining at the team hotel in Chennai, the entire team and management took an afternoon chartered flight.

KKR will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening match of the season at Chepauk on Sunday.

READ: KKR - Season Preview

The Eoin Morgan-led side will also take on Mumbai Indians (April 13) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (April 18) in Chennai.

After the Chennai leg, KKR will return to Mumbai and then head to Ahmedabad and Bengaluru for their concluding leg.

Keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic, the IPL is being held in a caravan format with none of the franchises getting to play at their respective home venues.

