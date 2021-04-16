IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals' Anrich Nortje Out Of Quarantine After False COVID-19 Scare

April 16, 2021
Anrich Nortje's case is the second such instance of a false COVID-19 positive report in the ongoing IPL 2021

PTI 16 April 2021
Anrich Nortje had tested positive for COVID-19 while in quarantine. But was retested and came out negative in three RT-PCR results.
Courtesy: BCCI
2021-04-16T15:07:42+05:30

Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje on Friday came out of his hard quarantine that was extended by a couple of days following a false COVID-19 positive report.

The Proteas speedster, a star performer for DC in the last edition, had tested positive for COVID-19 while in quarantine. But was retested and came out negative in three RT-PCR results.

"Our pace superstar is now out of quarantine. After a false positive result for COVID-19, Anrich Nortje tested negative thrice, and is now part of our team bubble. We can't wait to see him in action," DC tweeted from its official handle.

"It's nice to be out of the room and see everyone at breakfast. Excited to get to training today," Nortje said in a video posted by the franchise.

"It will be nice to go back to the stadium and it's nice that the IPL is happening in India. It's exciting to get back on the field."

Nortje's case is the second such instance of false COVID-19 positive report in the ongoing IPL. Kolkata Knight Riders' opener Nitish Rana had endured a similar turn of events.

Nortje and Kagiso Rabada had arrived in Mumbai on April 6 and started their quarantine with a negative report.

However, just as they were supposed to enter the team bubble from their hard quarantine, Nortje's first report came out a positive, which eventually turned out to be a false alarm.

