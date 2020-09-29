It looked to be game over when star allrounder Hardik Pandya fell to Adam Zampa in the 12th over of the run chase, leaving Mumbai Indians (MI) four down and with a mountain to climb against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 10th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Washington Sundar – who did not concede a boundary from his four overs – saw the back of Rohit Sharma before debutant Isuru Udana struck twice, with substitute fielder Pawan Negi taking three catches.

At the stage, the defending champions were tottering at 78/4. But Kishan and Pollard had other ideas. put on 119 for the fifth wicket off just 8.3 overs, the former making 99 off 58 balls – including nine sixes – before he was out off the penultimate delivery.

Then, the West Indies all-rounder hit the last ball of the 20th over for four to force a Super Over, after Kishan had struck Udana for back-to-back sixes before being caught in the deep on 99 (58). It was the highest tied score in an IPL contest.

Here's a look at their knocks.

- Ishan Kishan's majestic 99(58) -

- Kieron Pollard's pyrotechnics of 60*(24) -

Chasing eight runs in the Super Over, Virat Kohli struck the last ball of a for four to seal a thrilling. Earlier, RCB posted an imposing 201/3 after being put in, courtesy of half-centuries from Devdutt Padikkal (54), Aaron Finch (52) and AB de Villiers (55).

Then a sensational chase followed, for the second night in succession. Only 24 hours ago, Rajasthan Royals produced a record chase to eclipse Kings XI Punjab's 223/2.

