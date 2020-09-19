IPL 2020, MI Vs CSK: Piyush Chawla Makes Rohit Sharma Season's First Wicket - WATCH

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma started the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 with a silky four, off the very first ball, through covers. His opening partner Quinton de Kock flicks the fourth delivery for a four, and it's already 12 runs from the first over bowled by Deepak Chahar. Then, it became 45/0 after four overs as de Kock changed gears.

But Chennai Super Kings (CSK) got the break when Piyush Chawla removed Rohit in the fifth over. Rohit tried to play over mid-off but, failed to time his shot and ended up offering an easy catch to Sam Curran. Rohit made 12 off 10 balls.

Chawla thus became the first bowler to pick a wicket in the IPL 2020, and Rohit the first batsman to got out.

In the very next over, de Kock also departed, caught at mid-wicket by Shane Watson, off Sam Surran. de Kock made 33 off 20.

Earlier, CSK skipper Dhoni won and opted to bowl first at Abu Dhabi.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi.

