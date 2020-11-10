November 10, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IPL 2020 Final, MI Vs DC: Here's Why Fiery Trent Boult Is The Best New-ball Bowler - WATCH

IPL 2020 Final, MI Vs DC: Here's Why Fiery Trent Boult Is The Best New-ball Bowler - WATCH

Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult got the wickets of Marcus Stoinis and Ajinkya Rahane early in the IPL 2020 final against Delhi Capitals

Outlook Web Bureau 10 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IPL 2020 Final, MI Vs DC: Here's Why Fiery Trent Boult Is The Best New-ball Bowler - WATCH
Trent Boult and Rohit Sharma celebrates fall of Marcus Stoinis
Composite: IPL Screengrabs
IPL 2020 Final, MI Vs DC: Here's Why Fiery Trent Boult Is The Best New-ball Bowler - WATCH
outlookindia.com
2020-11-10T21:09:00+05:30

He's done it again. Trent Boult, who rocked Delhi Capitals in the first Qualifier, produced the goods once again as Mumbai Indians got off to a dream start in the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Tuesday in Dubai, UAE.

Live Blog | Scorecard | News

Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat first with Marcus Stoinis opening the innings with Shikhar Dhawan. The duo was instrumental in Delhi's win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator.

But Stoinis departed the first ball, courtesy a brilliant Boult delivery. Then, Delhi found themselves three down with Ajinkya Rahane and Dhawan also walking back without troubling the scorers.

Watch all three wickets here:

Both Stoinis (0) and Rahane (2) were caught behind off Boult, while Dhawan was clean bowled by Jayant Yadav for 15.

In the process, Boult has become the most successful new-ball bowler in a single edition of IPL. The Kiwi pacer has now taken eight wickets in the first over this season.

Delhi fielded an unchanged XI while Mumbai Indians made a technical change, bringing Yadav in for Rahul Chahar.

Mumbai are looking for a record-extending fifth IPL title, while Delhi are chasing their maiden title.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

PSG Looking To Ramp Up Contract Talks With Neymar, Kylian Mbappe

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Shikhar Dhawan Trent Boult Ajinkya Rahane Marcus Stoinis Dubai UAE Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2020 IPL Video Cricket Video Mumbai Indians (MI) Delhi Capitals T20 Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos