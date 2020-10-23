IPL 2020, CSK Vs MI: Mayhem In Sharjah As Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult Toy With Chennai's Finest - WATCH

A stunned-commentary panel consisting of some of the world's most recognisable voices asked in collective disbelief, "what's going on" on Friday as cricket's presumed Clasico unfolded in a shocking manner on the eve of the actual Clasico.

Live Blog | Points Table | News

The Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between the two most successful teams -- Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians -- was a no contest. At the time filing of the report, MS Dhoni's CSK, probably with the biggest fan following for any cricket franchise, were 52/7 in ten overs. The three-time IPL champions crossing the 50-run mark was in itself a miracle considering how the play had started.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians lost skipper Rohit 'Hitman' Sharma before the start of the match, but his absence spurred the team and under stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard, they dominated their bitterest rivals.

Pollard won the toss and threw the ball to Trent Boult. The Kiwi quick set up promoted Ruturaj Gaikwad brilliantly and trapped in front with the fifth ball of the first over. Watch it here:

Then, Jasprit Bumrah got two in two, dismissing Ambati Rayudu and N Jagadeesan. Watch the

dismissal here:

Chennai continued to lose wickets as Boult returned to get rid of Faf du Plessis and Ravindra Jadeja. Spinner Rahul Chahar also joined the party by removing MS Dhoni and Deepak Chahar.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine